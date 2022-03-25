Girl, 15, killed in late-night shooting in Columbia Heights

A 15-year-old girl from the Twin Cities is dead after a late-night shooting Thursday on a residential block.

Authorities were called to the 3900 block of 3rd St. NE in Columbia Heights just before midnight on a report that a person had been shot, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

At the scene, emergency responders found the victim, 15-year-old Derryanna Deashia Davis, and began lifesaving aid.

Davis, however, died at the scene.

The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the circumstances of the shooting, saying there is "limited information available" as it is an active investigation.

Authorities did question two juveniles, though both were released.

“This is a horrific loss of life," said Sheriff James Stuart. "We will continue the investigation until the truth is found and justice is served."

Police with Fridley and Columbia Heights also responded to the scene, the sheriff's office said.