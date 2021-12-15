Girl, 15, left Twin Cities home Wednesday morning, hasn't been seen since

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding the teenager.

Halle Marie Kelly Kennedy. Anoka County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a 15-year-old girl who left her Twin Cities home Wednesday morning and hasn't been seen since.

Halle Marie Kelly Kennedy left her Andover home on a black mountain bike around 9:10 a.m., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said in an alert. That's the last time she was seen, and authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.

Kennedy is about 5'2" and 105-110 pounds, with light brown, curly hair and blue eyes. When she left on the bike this morning, she was wearing a black coat, gray sweatpants, blue winter hat with a puffy ball on top, and black boots.

Anyone who knows where she might be is asked to call Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212, or 911.

The sheriff's office said the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also involved in the investigation.