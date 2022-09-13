Girl, 16, killed in collision with dump truck on southern MN highway

Skip to main content
The deadly crash happened Monday afternoon on Highway 14.

A 16-year-old girl from Madison Lake died after her vehicle collided with a dump truck on a southern Minnesota highway Monday afternoon. 

The Minnesota State Patrol said Gabriela R. Hebl was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester after the crash on Highway 14 in Le Ray Township in Blue Earth County, but later died of her injuries. 

Authorities said a 33-year-old man from Crystal Lake was driving a Sterling dump truck eastbound and attempting to turn northbound onto County Road 17 when he collided with Hebl's westbound vehicle at around 4:45 p.m. 

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision and both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to the State Patrol. 

The dump truck driver wasn't injured in the crash. 

