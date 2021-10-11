October 11, 2021
Girl, 4, dies after falling from trailer being pulled by pickup

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

Publish date:

Girl, 4, dies after falling from trailer being pulled by pickup

The tragic incident happened Saturday afternoon in Wright County.
Author:

A 4-year-old girl was killed when she was run over by a trailer that was being towed by a pickup in Wright county. 

The tragic incident happened at 3:15 p.m. Saturday near 1851 50th St NE in Buffalo Township, where a 27-year-old man was towing an enclosed utility trailer with a Dodge Ram pickup.

According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, the man's 4-year-old daughter "appears to have been on the tongue of the trailer as he drove away from the home eastbound on 50th Street."

After almost a third of a mile, police say it appears "the child fell off the tongue ... and was run over by the trailer."

The girl was taken to Buffalo Hospital by an Allina ambulance, but was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

