Girl, 8, killed by pickup truck driver while biking in Prior Lake

An eight-year-old girl has died after being struck by a pickup truck driver while riding her bike with her mother in Prior Lake Monday night.

The Prior Lake Police Department said officers were called to Dakota Trail and Orion Road on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation at around 7:50 p.m., where they found the girl suffering critical injuries.

They performed lifesaving measures on the girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital where she tragically died from her injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man, cooperated at the scene and was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide. Official charges are expected to be filed this week.

The incident remains under investigation.

According to the Journal of Safety Research, pickup trucks are involved in 5.6% of pedestrian and cyclist crashes in the United States but cause a disproportionate number of fatalities, accounting for 12.6% of pedestrian and cyclist deaths.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.