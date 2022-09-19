Girl, 8, run over by driver as she tied her shoe outside strip mall

An 8-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a driver outside a strip mall in Brooklyn Park.

The collision was reported at 1:45 p.m., with emergency responders being sent to the Starlite Center at 8089 Brooklyn Boulevard, with the 911 caller reporting the girl was trapped under a vehicle.

When paramedics got to the scene the girl was out from beneath the vehicle, and was injured but alert.

An investigation found that the 8-year-old was walking through the parking lot with her family when she stopped and crouched down to tie her shoe.

A driver waiting to park then pulled into the parking stall where the girl was crouched, and "accidentally ran her over," according to Brooklyn Park Police Department.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was cooperative when police at the scene. Brooklyn Park PD say there was no sign of alcohol use.