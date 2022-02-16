Girl arrested after fight breaks out at high school basketball game

A girl was arrested Tuesday night after a fight at Apollo High School in St. Cloud.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, police responded to a report of a fight between youths at the high school basketball game.

"The initial fights involved individuals or small groups that were dispersed by police officers and school staff with no reports of injuries," police said.

Then, at about 9:04 p.m., officers who were still at the school saw a fight outside, near the north doors of the building, and intervened.

"A juvenile female was taken into custody for fighting. During the arrest, she obstructed legal process (resisted), and assaulted an officer," police said.

It's unclear how the girl assaulted the officer. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital to be treated for her injuries sustained in the fight and then released to her parent.

Police will send her case to the Stearns County Attorney's Office to consider possible charges of fourth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct, police said.

The officers weren't hurt, nor were there any other injuries reported during the incidents.

The Apollo High School boys basketball team hosted Tech High School on Tuesday night.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.