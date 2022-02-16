Skip to main content
Girl arrested after fight breaks out at high school basketball game

Girl arrested after fight breaks out at high school basketball game

The girl was treated at the hospital for her injuries.

Pixabay

The girl was treated at the hospital for her injuries.

A girl was arrested Tuesday night after a fight at Apollo High School in St. Cloud. 

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, police responded to a report of a fight between youths at the high school basketball game.

"The initial fights involved individuals or small groups that were dispersed by police officers and school staff with no reports of injuries," police said. 

Then, at about 9:04 p.m., officers who were still at the school saw a fight outside, near the north doors of the building, and intervened. 

"A juvenile female was taken into custody for fighting. During the arrest, she obstructed legal process (resisted), and assaulted an officer," police said. 

It's unclear how the girl assaulted the officer. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital to be treated for her injuries sustained in the fight and then released to her parent. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Police will send her case to the Stearns County Attorney's Office to consider possible charges of fourth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct, police said. 

The officers weren't hurt, nor were there any other injuries reported during the incidents. 

The Apollo High School boys basketball team hosted Tech High School on Tuesday night. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

basketball
MN News

Girl arrested after fight breaks out at high school basketball game

The girl was treated at the hospital for her injuries.

mark kosloski - chisago county jail
MN News

4 years for former coach who sexually assaulted 2 students

He pleaded guilty in two separate cases last fall.

bad roads, whiteout, blizzard
MN Weather

60 mph winds, snow likely to disrupt travel Friday in western MN

There won't be much snow, but it won't take much to cause problems with 50-60 mph winds.

pexels voting ballot box crop
MN News

Candidates complain of 'fraud and errors' in MN GOP precinct caucus voting data

Questions about the data began to surface in recent days.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Fourth person charged in beating death of man found in culvert

The group assaulted the victim for 2-3 hours.

fire
MN News

Firefighters find one dead after house fire in Little Falls

The fire was reported Tuesday evening in Morrison County.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Weather with Sven: Fingers crossed for snow next week

There could be a few systems dropping snow somewhere in the region next week.

Arizona Snowbowl
MN News

Minnesotan killed in skiing accident in Arizona

The 61-year-old suffered serious head trauma, according to authorities.

robbinsdale cooper new prague screengrab
MN News

MN school district investigating claims of monkey taunts toward visiting team

An attendee wrote that adults and students "started to make loud MONKEY NOISES."

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 36, killed in crash with semi truck in Meeker County

The crash happened early Wednesday morning.

glencoe
Places to Go

City in southern Minnesota named as the state's 'ugliest'

Seems...a little harsh.

vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 16

Another significant decrease in hospitalized people with COVID-19.

Related

mn state capitol january 17 2021
MN News

St. Cloud 'Boogaloo Boi' who discussed attack on MN Capitol gets 2 years

He was charged with illegally possessing a machine gun.

police lights
MN News

Lockdown update: Armed man threatened to go to Kimball High School

The move was precautionary, authorities stressed.

MN News

Brawl breaks out at high school basketball section final

Police were called to the game, held at St. Cloud State University.

chaska school fight
MN News

Fight breaks out over mask policy at Eastern Carver County School Board meeting

The district on Monday updated its mask policy to require them for all students.

police lights
MN News

Edina police investigating after man was shot multiple times

The man's condition is not known.

south lake minnetonka police department
MN News

25-year-old arrested after multi-city police chase in western suburbs

Police were called for a welfare check but learned it was a domestic violence incident.

St. Louis Park High School
MN News

Student arrested for fight at St. Louis Park High School, which sparked 'shelter in place'

The fight happened outside the main entrance.

school-bus-2645085_1280
MN News

Girl walking her bike hit by school bus in Rochester

The girl was transported by ambulance to a hospital.