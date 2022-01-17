Girl arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in northern MN

A girl has been arrested in connection with shooting her mother in their northern Minnesota home Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 around 4:30 p.m., with the caller saying a 40-year-old woman was on her way to Cook Hospital after being shot in Morcom Township.

Officers learned the shooting suspect, a girl under the age of 18, had access to a vehicle. Police the found that suspect vehicle stuck in a ditch about 2 miles north of where the shooting happened.

They also found another vehicle nearby that had three people in it: the shooting suspect, and two Good Samaritans who were helping her.

The girl was taken into custody, while the two Good Samaritans — a mother and daughter — were released after questioning. They had no knowledge of the shooting.

The girl was taken to St. Louis County Courthouse for processing, while her mother was taken to a Duluth hospital for additional treatment. She is believed to be in a stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters