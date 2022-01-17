Girl arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in northern MN

Skip to main content

Girl arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in northern Minnesota

The incident occurred in Morcom Township Sunday afternoon.
A girl has been arrested in connection with shooting her mother in their northern Minnesota home Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 around 4:30 p.m., with the caller saying a 40-year-old woman was on her way to Cook Hospital after being shot in Morcom Township.

Officers learned the shooting suspect, a girl under the age of 18, had access to a vehicle. Police the found that suspect vehicle stuck in a ditch about 2 miles north of where the shooting happened.

They also found another vehicle nearby that had three people in it: the shooting suspect, and two Good Samaritans who were helping her.

The girl was taken into custody, while the two Good Samaritans — a mother and daughter — were released after questioning. They had no knowledge of the shooting.

The girl was taken to St. Louis County Courthouse for processing, while her mother was taken to a Duluth hospital for additional treatment. She is believed to be in a stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

