Girl on bicycle, 11, hit by car in chain reaction crash near Mankato

One car collided with another vehicle, which then struck the girl.

A girl riding her bicycle was injured in a chain reaction crash involving two cars Sunday.

The 11-year-old was near Highway 60 and 3rd Street in Madison Lake just after 3:30 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol, when the crash occurred.

A 20-year-old driver from Waterville was in a Chevy Malibu heading west on Highway 60 when he crashed into a second vehicle — a Nissan Rogue being driven by a 45-year-old woman from Eagle Lake.

The Malibu collided with the Rogue, which in turn hit the North Mankato girl who'd been out biking. She was taken to Mayo Clinic–Mankato with non-life threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.

After the Malibu struck the Rogue, it continued on and hit a parked Jeep. The 20-year-old Malibu driver also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Mankato hospital.

The Rogue driver was not injured in the crash, nor was her 16-year-old passenger, the State Patrol said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the wreck.

The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.