Girl Scouts in Minnesota, Wisconsin get $4.2M from MacKenzie Scott

The Girl Scouts of America just received the largest donation ever given by a single individual in its organization's 110-year history – and troops in Minnesota and Wisconsin are getting a cut.

Girls Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys received $4.2 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. It's the largest the local organization has ever received.

Overall, Scott gave the Girl Scouts and 29 of its local branches $84.5 million.

According to the organization, the investment will go towards accelerating its initiatives "that give girls the tools to become the next generation of powerful women leaders."

“The board and staff are honored and humbled to accept this extraordinary gift and want to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to MacKenzie Scott and her team for recognizing Girl Scouts River Valleys’ relevance and impact in our communities,” said Tish Bolger, Girl Scouts River Valleys CEO.

Bolger said money will be used for expanding "innovative, values-based and relevant programs that address the most urgent needs of girls today, while preparing them to be leaders in a future that will be full of change, challenges and opportunities."

At the national level, the Girl Scouts plan to create more equitable membership opportunities, support volunteers and staff, make camp properties more resistant to climate change, and improve science and technology education for its youth members.

It will also help the troops recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which subsequently led to a decrease of membership. According to Girl Scouts, youth membership across the country fell dramatically during the pandemic, dropping nearly 30% from about 1.4 million in 2019- 2020 to just over 1 million in 2021-2022.

Since her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie has been donating significant sums of her fortune to charitable endeavors.

In May, Scott donated $122.6 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters nationwide, marking the largest donation the youth-mentoring charity has ever seen. Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities received $6 million of that donation.

Scott has donated to several Minnesota organizations as well, such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, the Red Lake Nation Boys and Girls Club, Planned Parenthood North Central State, and Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

The Associated Press reports Scott has donated around $12 billion since 2019 to an array of organizations. Most of the gifts she has provided focus on racial equity. She also donated $275 million to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its affiliates in March.

The New York Times reported Scott filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett. The couple created a website called The Giving Pledge, a group that asks billionaires to give more than half their wealth away in their lifetimes.