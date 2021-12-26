Girls killed in house fire were staying with grandma so mom could wrap gifts

The two children who died in a fire two days before Christmas have been identified as sister who were staying the night at their grandmother's so their mother could wrap their Christmas presents.

A GoFundMe page launched by Kayla Stellick says that AceLynn Seelye, 6, and RaeLynn Seelye, 5, died in the early hours of December 23, following a fire at a home on the 9000 block of Pony Lake Road NW in Liberty Township, just northwest of Bemidji.

"They were spending the night with their grandma so their mother could wrap presents and get Christmas ready for them when they got home," the page says. "As you can imagine, the family of these girls are heartbroken."

Stellick is the sister of the girls' mother, Amber Kramer, and writes of Kramer: "These girls meant everything to Amber. She loved them so much.

"After having three boys, she wanted a little girl so bad, then she was blessed with two of them. Losing her babies are extremely devastating to her and every who knew and loved these girls."

The fundraiser has so far generated more than $22,000 in donations, with the money being put towards the funeral costs and helping support the family.

According to authorities, the second floor of the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived Thursday morning, with more than 40 firefighters being called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.