November 19, 2021
Hunter from Albertville loses most of hand in meat grinder accident

A Go Fund Me campaign has raised more than $15,000.
A fundraising campaign for an Albertville man who lost most of his hand in a meat grinder accident has raised more than $16,000 in the space of a few days.

According to the Go Fund Me, Wayne Roden was processing deer meat in a grinder Tuesday when his hand got caught. Doctors were only able to save his pinky and part of his thumb.

As a result, the injury will affect Roden’s ability to work as an HVAC installer.

“Being the sole provider for his wife and four kids, this GoFundMe is crucial to get them through the process of healing, and ultimately finding their next path,” the fundraiser says reads.

The money is being raised to support Roden’s medical bills and his family’s expenses, and as of Friday morning it had reached more than $16,000.

