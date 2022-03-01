Going back to the office? Downtown Minneapolis commuters can try these cost saving options

ABC Ramps FlexPass programs will help you save money on parking and transportation

From dealing with traffic and parking to deciding between public transit or driving yourself, commuting to downtown Minneapolis can be a hassle.

Now, ABC Ramps is rolling out a new option, FlexPass, to help improve commutes while reducing congestion and pollution in the Twin Cities. With almost 6,500 spaces, ABC is one of downtown’s largest parking providers.

FlexPass gives commuters several options. They can purchase 14 days of guaranteed parking per month for a reduced price, or 14 days of guaranteed parking plus unlimited transit from Metro Transit. A full month of parking at any of ABC’s three ramps’ costs between $140 and $160. The FlexPass costs $90 for the 14-day pass and $125 for the 14 days plus the added unlimited transit. With FlexPass, you can save money on your commute by paying for fewer days of guaranteed parking, using transit or telecommuting.

FlexPass is a research study led by the University of Minnesota. It studies the effects of flexible parking on commutes and congestion in the Twin Cities. The research study will run until August and is a collaboration among the University of Minnesota, ABC Ramps, Metro Transit, Move Minneapolis, MPLS Parking, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Here is a breakdown of the two FlexPass options:

FlexPark: Parking Only

Pay a reduced price for fewer days of parking

14 days per month of guaranteed parking

$90 per month

FlexPlus: Parking & Transit

Pay a reduced price for combined transportation options

14 days per month of guaranteed parking

Unlimited transit from Metro Transit

$125 per month

To join the FlexPass study visit: https://abc-ramps.com/flexpass-commuting-study/

For more information about FlexPass, contact marketing@mplsparking.com. For information about the study, contact flexpass@umn.edu.



You can also contact ABC Ramps at (612) 343-PARK (7275) or info@mplsparking.com.