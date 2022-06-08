Golden Valley golf course carjacking described as 'bold and aggressive'

A carjacking happened at the Theodore Wirth Golf Club last week.

The Golden Valley Police Department said the incident happened on June 1 at about 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the golf club, which is located on the 1300 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.

A man told officers while he was backing up his 2015 black Audi A5 out of a parking space when suspect described as a Black man wearing a facemask and hoodie "quickly approached," showed a handgun and proceeded to order the man out of his car.

The suspect then fled in the Audi, with police also noting that golf equipment worth about $3,000 was inside the car. On June 2, the car was found in Minneapolis. It's unclear if the man's clubs were recovered.

Golden Valley officials say a string of similar incidents have happened recently, with previous carjackings involving masked suspects armed with semi-automatic handguns.

Virgil Green, Golden Valley's Police Department director, believes incidents like these happening in broad daylight means suspects "are getting more bold and aggressive."

“We would like to remind our community members about a few safety tips,” said Green. "Be aware of your surroundings, even in areas or places you feel safe; never keep your back turned while unlocking your doors; if you see a suspicious car driving by you, call 911; always park your vehicles in well-lit areas at night; and keeping your cellphone on your person at all times.”

Anyone with information about these incidents should call police at 763-512-2500.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.