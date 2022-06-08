Skip to main content
Golden Valley golf course carjacking described as 'bold and aggressive'

Golden Valley golf course carjacking described as 'bold and aggressive'

A city official said the nature of the crimes are getting "more bold and aggressive."

Google Maps

A city official said the nature of the crimes are getting "more bold and aggressive."

A carjacking happened at the Theodore Wirth Golf Club last week. 

The Golden Valley Police Department said the incident happened on June 1 at about 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the golf club, which is located on the 1300 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway. 

A man told officers while he was backing up his 2015 black Audi A5 out of a parking space when suspect described as a Black man wearing a facemask and hoodie "quickly approached," showed a handgun and proceeded to order the man out of his car. 

The suspect then fled in the Audi, with police also noting that golf equipment worth about $3,000 was inside the car. On June 2, the car was found in Minneapolis. It's unclear if the man's clubs were recovered. 

Golden Valley officials say a string of similar incidents have happened recently, with previous carjackings involving masked suspects armed with semi-automatic handguns.

Virgil Green, Golden Valley's Police Department director, believes incidents like these happening in broad daylight means suspects "are getting more bold and aggressive."

“We would like to remind our community members about a few safety tips,” said Green. "Be aware of your surroundings, even in areas or places you feel safe; never keep your back turned while unlocking your doors; if you see a suspicious car driving by you, call 911; always park your vehicles in well-lit areas at night; and keeping your cellphone on your person at all times.”

Anyone with information about these incidents should call police  at 763-512-2500.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Theodore Wirth Golf Course
MN News

Golden Valley golf course carjacking described as 'bold and aggressive'

A city official said the nature of the crimes are getting "more bold and aggressive."

Boundary Waters/BWCA
Outdoors

Reddit tale raises questions of etiquette at Boundary Waters

Today, we bring you the unsettling tale of two "camp intruders" in the Boundary Waters.

20210722_hhc_570
Sponsored Story

Minnesota's premier trauma center housed at HCMC

The Minneapolis center is nationally recognized in pediatric trauma

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 8

The latest from the health department.

RLC
Minnesota Life

Mississippi River Learning Center to showcase St. Paul as 'the river capital'

The year-round destination planned for Crosby Farm Regional Park could open as early as 2025.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

MSHSL approves NIL policy for Minnesota student-athletes

This paves the way for student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed, driver critical in Coon Rapids crash

Another man was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Tuesday.

high-tea-ge5d72d9fe_1280
MN Food & Drink

The Lynhall founder details unpleasant experience with angry customer

Anne Spaeth says the customer threatened her business would be 'destroyed' on social media.

pexels bar face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota frontline workers can now apply for 'hero pay'

State legislators estimate around 667,000 Minnesotans will be eligible for the frontline worker pay.

Green hydrogen
MN News

CenterPoint Energy testing green hydrogen at Minneapolis plant

The pilot project transforms municipal water into a zero-carbon energy source.

image
MN Travel

Viking Cruises to voyage from Duluth to Antartica on 71-day world cruise

Fares start at $49,995.

ambulance
MN News

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.

Related

golden valley police department
MN News

Carjacking outside ice arena in Golden Valley under investigation

Golden Valley PD confirmed it received a report of a carjacking Monday evening.

unsplash police lights squad partial crop
MN News

Driver hit pedestrian in Golden Valley, drove him home

The driver is believed to be a woman in her 30s with blonde hair.

Screen Shot 2022-02-25 at 2.37.34 PM
MN News

Police reveal person of interest after Golden Valley drive-by shooting

The brazen act ended with female victim in critical condition.

golden valley police department
MN News

Charges: Man shot at Golden Valley cop after attempted burglary

Marlon Collins has been charged with attempted murder.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

2 suspects involved in Brooklyn Park armed carjacking

The incident happened Wednesday night near a shopping center and Cub.

Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 10.18.48 AM
MN News

Golden Valley man indicted for downloading, sharing child porn

The 59-year-old from Golden Valley is facing six charges.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

4 arrested, including 3 teen girls, after attempted carjacking in Edina

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Country Club neighborhood.

edina - carjacking suspect images - 2021.12.10
MN News

After carjackings, Edina mayor addresses 'attack on our community'

A carjacking attempt at 50th and France was thwarted last week.