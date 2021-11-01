Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Golden Valley man indicted for downloading, sharing child porn
Golden Valley man indicted for downloading, sharing child porn

The 59-year-old from Golden Valley is facing six charges.
A registered sex offender is facing federal charges after he was indicted for allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of Minnesota announced that John Scott Enderlein, 59, of Golden Valley, is facing five charges of receipt of child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk notes that Enderlein was convicted in 1995 of second-degree sexual conduct and as a result was required to register as a sex offender.

He was arrested Thursday and made his first appearance in court on the latest charges, which state he downloaded and shared "multiple video files depicting graphic child sexual abuse" in January of this year.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the case was brought via Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that was launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to crack down on child sexual exploitation.

