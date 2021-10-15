October 15, 2021
Publish date:

Golden Valley man killed by driver in Alexandria

The man was hit near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Hawthorne Street Thursday morning.
Author:
Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a driver in Alexandria Thursday morning.

The Alexandria Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance were called to a report of a crash with injuries at 3rd Avenue and Hawthorne Street at around 7:20 a.m.

The victim was taken to Alomere Health where he later died of his injuries.

He was identified by the department as a 76-year-old man from Golden Valley, but has not been named.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, according to Alexandria PD.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call 320-763-6631. 

