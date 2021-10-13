Good Samaritan has car stolen while tending to man stabbed in neck

October 14, 2021
Good Samaritan has car stolen while tending to man stabbed in the neck

The thief then ran into the good Samaritan while driving off.
Pixabay - police lights, tape

A passerby who stopped to help a man who'd been stabbed in the neck had his car stolen, with the thief then crashing into the good Samaritan before driving off.

The entire incident began around 11 p.m. Tuesday, when St. Paul police officers were sent to the intersection of University Avenue and Victoria Street on a report of an aggravated assault, the St. Paul Police Department told Bring Me The News.

At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old mean who had been stabbed in the neck, with the wound cutting his carotid artery, police said. He was lying in the street, and told police he'd gotten into a fight with someone. Medics rushed him to Regions Hospital for life-saving surgery. He is expected to survive, the department said.

While police were looking into the stabbing, a man came up and told officers his vehicle had been stolen when he stopped to help the stabbing victim.

According to police, the good Samaritan said he'd pulled over and got out of the parked car, but left it running. While tending to the wounded man, another individual hopped in the car and started to drive off. While doing so, the driver crashed into the good Samaritan, who fell on to the hood then rolled to the ground.

The good Samaritan was not seriously injured, St. Paul police said. 

As of Wednesday afternoon, police had not arrested anyone in connection with either the stabbing or vehicle theft.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

