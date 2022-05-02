GOP candidate Scott Jensen calls for jailing of MN Secretary of State

Skip to main content
GOP candidate Scott Jensen calls for Secretary of State Steve Simon to serve jail time

GOP candidate Scott Jensen calls for Secretary of State Steve Simon to serve jail time

Jensen is running for Minnesota governor against other GOP candidates.

Dr. Scott Jensen

Jensen is running for Minnesota governor against other GOP candidates.

Taking a page out of former President Donald Trump's political playbook, Minnesota GOP candidate Scott Jensen recently called for the jailing of Secretary of State Steve Simon for his management of the state's election system.

Jensen, a frontrunner for the GOP nomination for governor, said on April 23 during the GOP's 3rd Congressional District Convention at Wayzata High School that "the hammer is coming down" on Simon.

"We are not voter suppressors. We have a simple attitude. Make sure every ballot in the box belongs there. Make sure it’s easy to vote, hard to cheat, and if you cheat, you’re going to jail," Jensen said in an audio recording obtained initially by the Star Tribune and subsequently by the Minnesota DFL.

"And Steve Simon, you maybe better check out to see if you look good in stripes, because you’ve gotten away with too much, too long, under [Minnesota Attorney General Keith] Ellison, and the hammer’s coming down.”

Five Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidates, including Jensen, continued to amplify "The Big Lie" about voter fraud in the 2020 election by refusing to accept President Joe Biden was the legitimate winner at a debate in December.

Despite repeated allegations by many Republicans in the wake of Trump's loss, numerous investigations and reviews – conducted by officials on both sides of the aisle as well as independents – have found no basis for claims of widespread election fraud in 2020.

In a tweet, Simon described Jensen's comments as "Bizarre. Irresponsible. A cynical attempt to use extreme conspiracy theories to radicalize political supporters."

Rep. Dean Phillips, representing Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District, took to Twitter on Sunday to call out Jensen's "unpatriotic vitriol."

Under Simon's leadership, Minnesota has led with the highest voter turnout in the United States three elections in a row, according to the United States Census Bureau.

But he has been criticized by Republicans after he agreed settlements with two groups who sued over the state's witness requirement for mail-in ballots, with the groups contending this could put vulnerable people at risk from COVID-19.

The deal, which was backed by a court, nixed the requirement that a registered voter must act as a witness to signatures on mail-in ballots.

Per MinnPost, absentee voters still had to sign their ballot envelopes, and include the identifying number they used to apply for the mail-in ballot, like their SSN or driver's license number. When absentee ballots are received, the details are checked by at least two members of an absentee ballot board to ensure the details match the voter's registration information, and to make sure they haven't already voted.

Republicans at the time argued that such a change should have gone through the Legislature rather than being approved by the courts.

This isn't the first time Jensen has provided controversy with his statements. He has been accused on several occasions of spreading COVID-19 misinformation, and just last month contended that COVID death data is skewed by people who would have died a few years later anyway, as reported by the Minnesota Reformer.

He has recently shown support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for retaliating against Disney after the company criticized the state's new "Don't Say Gay" law. He also has faced some backlash from his own party for favorably mentioning he had received support from Russian President Vladmir Putin and his Kremlin-backed propaganda outlets (this was prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine).

Jensen is among the frontrunners for the GOP nomination, scoring highly in recent district straw polls, and it's looking increasingly likely that the race will be between him and Kendall Qualls, though former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka is still in the race.

Bring Me The News has reached out for comment from both the Secretary of State and Jensen's campaign on the matter and have yet to hear back as of Monday afternoon.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

GOP candidate Scott Jensen calls for jailing of MN Secretary of State

Jensen is running for Minnesota governor against other GOP candidates.

Zandon
MN Sports

Minnesotan-owned Zandon is morning line favorite for Kentucky Derby

Zandon is one of two Minnesotan-owned horses running in the Kentucky Derby.

Metcalf Middle School
MN News

Tentative agreement reached to sell off Eagan school for $12.3M

The school was built in 1966.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 7.44.11 AM
MN News

Ex, new girlfriend charged with attempted murder of MPD forensic scientist

The pair have been charged with 1st-degree premeditated attempted murder.

15083536859_10305ca257_k
MN Music and Radio

Luke Bryan's 'Farm Tour' coming to Minnesota

The country singer and songwriter will be playing in Eyota, Minnesota in September.

George Larson
MN Sports

Minnesota football coaching legend George Larson dies

His 307 career victories ranks sixth in state history.

Big Marine Lake
MN News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake identified

Two men, ages 45 and 55, died in the boating accident.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 2

The latest:

OtterTailCountySheriffOffice
MN News

Police: Wadena couple, both 25, die in murder-suicide

The couple were found on Friday inside of their home.

Suspect van
MN News

Truck with MN license plates sought in Connecticut murder investigation

Connecticut State Police believe the truck is driven by a person of interest in a murder investigation.

816 Tower Ave, Superior, Wisconsin - September 2019
WI News

Woman found dead after being hit by train in Superior

The woman's body was found Saturday afternoon.

Sarah Lancaster
MN News

Onamia educator named 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Sarah Lancaster is the first Asian/Pacific Islander educator win the honor.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Scrutiny over GOP candidate's 'help from Mr. Putin' comment

He's facing scrutiny from another Republican candidate and some Democrats.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN Coronavirus

GOP gov. candidate Jensen joins lawsuit to block child COVID vaccinations

The lawsuit has been filed by a group led by a woman charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP straw poll for governor

Jensen easily outpaced the other GOP candidates, though fell short of a majority.

Scott Jensen
MN Coronavirus

Former state Sen. Scott Jensen to announce run for governor

A family physician, Jensen has made a name for himself by opposing COVID measures and suggesting the pandemic was overblown.

matt birk and scott jensen
MN News

Jensen names former Viking Matt Birk his running mate for governor

Birk has been criticized for his conservative views.

Scott Jensen YouTube video screengrab Sept 10 2021
MN News

Vaccine skeptic gov. candidate calls for 'civil disobedience' over COVID rules

"Meet the moment with me," Dr. Scott Jensen told supporters in a video Friday.

Scott Jensen
MN Coronavirus

Facing misinformation claims, Dr. Scott Jensen states his case on FOX News

He says Gov. Tim Walz is the one who is spreading misinformation.

Dr Scott Jensen health freedom conference Sept 25 2021 screengrab
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen continues to tout unproven ivermectin as treatment for COVID

The gubernatorial candidate suggested skeptics "get some worms and have them creep out of your anus."