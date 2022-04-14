Skip to main content

GOP governor candidate Rich Stanek injured in crash

The crash happened as Stanek was exiting a church parking lot in Buffalo Tuesday evening.
rich stanek governor video screengrab

Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Richard Stanek was injured in a crash Tuesday evening as he left a church parking lot in Buffalo.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Stanek was driving east in a 2019 Dodge Ram out of a church parking lot on Highway 25 and near Catlin Street at around 8:30 p.m.

Stanek then collided with a sedan traveling northbound on Highway 25.

Both drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries. Stanek was taken to Robbinsdale North Memorial hospital for treatment. The driver of the sedan, a 40-year-old woman from Clearwater, did not require hospital treatment.

Stanek, a former police officer, was elected Hennepin County Sheriff in 2006 and remained in the office until he was defeated by Dave Hutchinson in 2018.

In February, he announced his bid in the governor’s race for the Republican Party, and has since run a campaign centered around public safety issues.

Paul Gazelka, current state senator and one of Stanek’s GOP opponents in the race, wished him a “speedy recovery” following the crash. 

