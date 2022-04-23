GOP candidate Rich Stanek to limit campaign activity following car crash

Skip to main content

GOP governor candidate Rich Stanek to limit campaign activity following car crash

Stanek had previously stated he intended to return to campaigning just a few days after the April 12 crash.
rich stanek governor video screengrab

Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Stanek will limit his campaign activities for “the next few weeks” after he was injured in a car accident earlier this month.

On April 12, Stanek was exiting a church parking lot in Buffalo when he was in a collision with another vehicle. Stanek was injured in the crash and treated at North Memorial Hospital.

Two days later, Stanek announced on Facebook that he was returning to campaigning.

But in a Friday update, Stanek stated that his doctors have advised him to limit physical activity and travel while recovering from the injuries sustained in the crash. He cited previous neck and back injuries from his time in law enforcement.

“At the recommendation of my doctors, as well as my family and campaign team, I will be limiting my in-person campaign activities for the next few weeks,” Stanek wrote on Facebook.

“This is not an easy decision to make, but I need to prioritize my health now, because I know I am the best Republican candidate to beat Tim Walz in November.”

Stanek, a former police officer, had previously worked as Hennepin County Sheriff. First elected in 2006, he was defeated by Dave Hutchinson in 2018. 

Hutchinson is stepping down this year after he was involved in a drunk-driving crash on I-94.

Next Up

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, one arrested following assault in Warehouse District

The assault occurred on the 600 block of 1st Street North Friday morning.

tornado
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued ahead of afternoon storms in Minnesota

Much of the west of the state is in the watch area.

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 10.13.01 AM
MN Food & Drink

MN's best coffee roaster is in Minneapolis, Food & Wine says

Dogwood Coffee Shop has had a presence in the Twin Cities for more than a decade.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

GOP candidate Rich Stanek to limit campaign activity following car crash

Stanek had previously stated he intended to return to campaigning just a few days after the April 12 crash.

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 8.36.56 AM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota's only Pepperjax Grill has closed

A sign on the restaurant in St. Cloud confirms the closure.

Washington Crossing the Delaware
TV, Movies and The Arts

Painting formerly at Winona gallery expected to fetch $15M to $20M at auction

Here's how the painting made its way from the White House to the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona, Minnesota.

Chisholm Shooting
MN News

Authorities ID man shot dead by police in Chisholm, officers who fired

The Minnesota BCA claims that the 38-year-old came out of a house with knives in his hand.

storm
MN Weather

Severe storms could move through the Twin Cities on Saturday

Storms could pop by late afternoon.

Riana and Sean Barry
MN News

Public vigil to honor family slain in devastating murder-suicide

The four family members were killed by a relative, who later took his own life.

Country Inn
MN News

Man who claimed to have child hostage arrested after standoff

The 29-year-old suspect falsely claimed to have a child hostage in the bathroom, authorities say.

Alec Ausmus
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minnesota native Alec Ausmus is joining KSTP's sports team

He's coming home to the Twin Cities from his current role in Wichita, Kansas.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 3.47.14 PM
MN News

Man's body found after explosion, fire at northern MN home

The 45-year-old died from smoke inhalation.

Related

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

GOP governor candidate Rich Stanek injured in crash

The crash happened as Stanek was exiting a church parking lot in Buffalo Tuesday evening.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

Former Hennepin Sheriff announces run for governor

In his announcement, Stanek touts his lengthy law enforcement credentials.

Minneapolis police
MN News

1 dead following crash, fight in Minneapolis

The crash happened at 22nd St. W. and Lyndale Ave. S.

Screen Shot 2021-07-26 at 9.03.38 AM
MN News

Two women sitting on park bench struck by car suffer 'substantial injuries'

The two women were were reportedly sitting on a bench when a car left the road and crashed into them.

jennifer carnahan
MN News

MN GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan will seek reelection

Carnahan was first elected to the position in 2017.

MN News

Minnesota driver who crashed his Tesla blames the car's autopilot feature

This isn't the first time Tesla's autopilot feature has been blamed in a crash.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN Coronavirus

GOP gov. candidate Jensen joins lawsuit to block child COVID vaccinations

The lawsuit has been filed by a group led by a woman charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection.

MN News

Bicyclist dies in Ham Lake crash with 2 cars

The crash happened just before 11 p.m.