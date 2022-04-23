GOP candidate Rich Stanek to limit campaign activity following car crash

Stanek had previously stated he intended to return to campaigning just a few days after the April 12 crash.

Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Stanek will limit his campaign activities for “the next few weeks” after he was injured in a car accident earlier this month.

On April 12, Stanek was exiting a church parking lot in Buffalo when he was in a collision with another vehicle. Stanek was injured in the crash and treated at North Memorial Hospital.

Two days later, Stanek announced on Facebook that he was returning to campaigning.

But in a Friday update, Stanek stated that his doctors have advised him to limit physical activity and travel while recovering from the injuries sustained in the crash. He cited previous neck and back injuries from his time in law enforcement.

“At the recommendation of my doctors, as well as my family and campaign team, I will be limiting my in-person campaign activities for the next few weeks,” Stanek wrote on Facebook.

“This is not an easy decision to make, but I need to prioritize my health now, because I know I am the best Republican candidate to beat Tim Walz in November.”

Stanek, a former police officer, had previously worked as Hennepin County Sheriff. First elected in 2006, he was defeated by Dave Hutchinson in 2018.

Hutchinson is stepping down this year after he was involved in a drunk-driving crash on I-94.