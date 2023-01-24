Skip to main content
Gov. Tim Walz budget plan calls for direct payments; tax cuts for seniors

Today's announcement completes a phased rollout of the budget proposal.

Gov. Tim Walz on Oct. 6, 2022. Courtesy of the Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan.

Gov. Tim Walz unveiled his full budget and tax proposal Tuesday, calling for direct payments to more than 2.5 million households and a tax reduction on Social Security benefits. 

The two-year budget proposal is a starting point for negotiations with lawmakers in the DFL-controlled House and Senate, where measures such as marijuana legalization and establishing paid family and medical leave have already gained traction. 

"Today, we lay out the full picture of how this budget will lower costs, cut taxes, and improve lives for Minnesotans,” Walz stated Tuesday. “With the largest tax cut in state history, the One Minnesota Budget invests directly in the people that made our state strong in the first place." 

According to Walz, the complete budget package includes measures that could give as much as $10,000 back to a middle-class family-of-four.

"We are delivering a transformational budget for Minnesotans, and I look forward to getting this done," he stated. 

Here's what's new

Tax cuts and direct payments

Under the proposed budget, $4 billion of the state's surplus would be sent back to Minnesotans in the form of direct checks. 

Around 2.5 million households would receive a check, according to the Walz administration. The direct payments would be structured as an advanced income tax credit equal to $2,000 for families with income below $150,000 and $1,000 for single filers making less than $75,000, plus $200 per dependent up to $600.

A proposal for $8 billion in tax cuts for seniors and working families includes a $219 million plan to reduce state taxes on Social Security benefits. 

That cut would impact an estimated 350,000 households. 

Marijuana legalization 

The budget proposal unveiled Tuesday also recommends funding for the legalization of adult-use, recreational marijuana. 

The plan includes the creation of the Office of Cannabis Management for regulatory oversight, grants for entrepreneurs, additional resources for substance-use disorder treatment, and expungement of certain cannabis-related criminal offenses. 

Clean transportation 

Proposed one-time expenses include $29.2 million to purchase up to 30 electric buses with charging infrastructure to help transition away from diesel buses. 

Education investments 

One proposal for higher education spending would ensure tribal colleges receive the same per-student funding as other Minnesota public higher education institutions. The budget would also provide funding for Minnesota State to increase student mental health supports. 

Read more about the entire proposal 

More details on the full One Minnesota Budget can be found here.  

