Skip to main content
Gov. Tim Walz proposes $3.3B for aging infrastructure

Gov. Tim Walz proposes $3.3B for aging infrastructure

Walz's borrowing plan comes days after the release of his two-year state budget proposal.

Gov. Tim Walz in Duluth, Minnesota on Oct. 14, 2021. Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Walz's borrowing plan comes days after the release of his two-year state budget proposal.

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday unveiled his $3.3 billion plan for upgrading and maintaining roads, public buildings and amenities across the state. 

The proposed bonding package includes nearly $900 million in general fund spending to help tackle key infrastructure projects. 

However, about $1.5 billion for the proposal would come from a bonding bill that would require 60% of votes in the Minnesota Legislature.

In an announcement, Walz said the plan will support economic vitality, create thousands of good-paying jobs and invest in the future of Minnesota. 

“Strong infrastructure is what allows Minnesotans to live safe and healthy lives," he stated. "It’s what keeps our drinking water clean, our roads and bridges safe to drive on, and our communities safe from flooding." 

The plan includes funding for a wide variety of wish-list projects that state agencies and local governments have sought for years. In many cases, the commitment of state dollars would unlock federal funding. 

Some proposed projects include: 

  • Nearly $44 million to reconstruct Department of Natural Resources offices, buildings and other facilities that are unsafe or obsolete. 
  • Just over $6 million for security upgrades and additions to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension headquarters in St. Paul.
  • Nearly $18.5 million to expand and renovate the women's prison in Shakopee and over $21.5 million for improvements to the Minnesota Sex Offender Program campus in St. Peter. 
  • Around $7.8 million for dorm renovations at the State Academy for the Deaf in Faribault. 
  • Around $22.5 million for the renovation and expansion of the Maple Grove Community Center. 
  • Around $13 million towards upgrades at Spirit Mountain in Duluth. 
  • Over $22 million to renovate Inver Hills Community College. 
Source: One Minnesota Budget, Office of Gov. Tim Walz & Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. 

Source: One Minnesota Budget, Office of Gov. Tim Walz & Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. 

Overall, the plan calls for $650 million for road, bridge and water system projects across the state. 

More than $1.2 billion is proposed to repair and replace existing properties and infrastructure. 

Of that, $260 million is proposed for buildings in the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State system. Another $133 million would go towards Minnesota Department of Natural Resources amenities. 

Improving access to safe and affordable housing is one of the key objectives of the plan. 

A $470 million investment in housing projects is proposed to include $90 million for renovations at Minnesota's aging veterans homes. 

A $520 million proposed investment would support projects in communities that have historically been excluded from capital investments. 

"These investments will help communities grow and prosper, from renovating community centers and libraries to replacing outdated fire stations," the Walz administration stated. 

Over $300 million is proposed for environmental stewardship projects, including food hazard mitigation, bus rapid transit and dam repair and reconstruction. 

Minnesota lawmakers are expected to receive an update on the state's $17.5 billion projected budget surplus next month. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 12.15.23 PM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz proposes $3.3B for aging infrastructure

Walz's borrowing plan comes days after the release of his two-year state budget proposal.

Police tape
MN News

Police: Sartell fire that left man, baby dead investigated as murder-suicide

Police found a four-month-old baby inside.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 2.51.16 PM
MN News

Authorities seek answers after dog found shot near Garfield, Minnesota

Do you recognize this dog?

Lake Pepin
MN News

Woman pleads guilty to 2003 murder of her baby, found on Mississippi River shore

The baby was found nearly 20 years ago.

police lights
MN News

Murder charge unsealed in man's killing outside Brooklyn Park market in 2021

Prosecutors have not indicated a motive.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 8.43.35 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Children's Theatre Company actors lose belongings in damaging house fire

The fire broke out Tuesday morning shortly after the dryer had been started.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

Biden Admin. imposes 20-year mining ban near Boundary Waters

The moratorium is the maximum the Department of the Interior can implement without congressional approval.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police identify 2 deputies shot by suspect in Winsted, Minnesota

The BCA is still investigating the incident.

JustusRamseyHouse
MN Property

Historic St. Paul building to be removed, put in storage after public outcry

The building was set to be demolished before community members spoke out against it.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 24

Hospitalizations dipped for a second week in a row.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 11.19.03 AM
MN Business

X-Golf to open 'flagship' location in south Twin Cities

The national franchise has over 100 locations nationwide.

apple-books-teach-classroom-school-pixabay
MN News

Adult romance novel removed from Sartell High School book collection

Parents called the book "hardcore pornography" in a school board meeting.

Related

Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 12.52.04 PM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz proposes $300M in public safety aid to local governments

The governor's two-year state budget proposal will be released Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 5.35.20 PM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz proposes child tax credit, historic education investments

Minnesota school districts would see a major funding boost under the proposed plan.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 12.58.58 PM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz budget plan calls for direct payments; tax cuts for seniors

Today's announcement completes a phased rollout of the budget proposal.

Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 11.05.10 AM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz unveils budget for economic growth, climate resilience

The proposal includes the largest agriculture budget in state history.

Walz
MN News

Gov. Walz releases revised budget proposal, here's what's in it

Walz unveiled his revised budget Thursday, after the state projected a $1.6 billion budget surplus.

Governor Tim Walz
MN News

Gov. Walz unveils his $518M bonding proposal

Walz calls it his "Local Jobs and Projects Plan."

gov tim walz
MN News

Walz's $2.7B infrastructure plan includes $940M for climate projects

Projects will help Minnesota prevent or adapt to climate change and mitigate its impacts, the governor says.

Walz, Flanagan
MN News

Walz proposes legalizing marijuana in massive supplemental budget

It's among the provisions in his "Budget to Move Minnesota Forward."