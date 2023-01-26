Gov. Tim Walz proposes $3.3B for aging infrastructure

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday unveiled his $3.3 billion plan for upgrading and maintaining roads, public buildings and amenities across the state.

The proposed bonding package includes nearly $900 million in general fund spending to help tackle key infrastructure projects.

However, about $1.5 billion for the proposal would come from a bonding bill that would require 60% of votes in the Minnesota Legislature.

In an announcement, Walz said the plan will support economic vitality, create thousands of good-paying jobs and invest in the future of Minnesota.

“Strong infrastructure is what allows Minnesotans to live safe and healthy lives," he stated. "It’s what keeps our drinking water clean, our roads and bridges safe to drive on, and our communities safe from flooding."

The plan includes funding for a wide variety of wish-list projects that state agencies and local governments have sought for years. In many cases, the commitment of state dollars would unlock federal funding.

Some proposed projects include:

Nearly $44 million to reconstruct Department of Natural Resources offices, buildings and other facilities that are unsafe or obsolete.

Just over $6 million for security upgrades and additions to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension headquarters in St. Paul.

Nearly $18.5 million to expand and renovate the women's prison in Shakopee and over $21.5 million for improvements to the Minnesota Sex Offender Program campus in St. Peter.

Around $7.8 million for dorm renovations at the State Academy for the Deaf in Faribault.

Around $22.5 million for the renovation and expansion of the Maple Grove Community Center.

Around $13 million towards upgrades at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.

Over $22 million to renovate Inver Hills Community College.

Source: One Minnesota Budget, Office of Gov. Tim Walz & Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Overall, the plan calls for $650 million for road, bridge and water system projects across the state.

More than $1.2 billion is proposed to repair and replace existing properties and infrastructure.

Of that, $260 million is proposed for buildings in the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State system. Another $133 million would go towards Minnesota Department of Natural Resources amenities.

Improving access to safe and affordable housing is one of the key objectives of the plan.

A $470 million investment in housing projects is proposed to include $90 million for renovations at Minnesota's aging veterans homes.

A $520 million proposed investment would support projects in communities that have historically been excluded from capital investments.

"These investments will help communities grow and prosper, from renovating community centers and libraries to replacing outdated fire stations," the Walz administration stated.

Over $300 million is proposed for environmental stewardship projects, including food hazard mitigation, bus rapid transit and dam repair and reconstruction.

Minnesota lawmakers are expected to receive an update on the state's $17.5 billion projected budget surplus next month.