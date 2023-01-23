Gov. Tim Walz proposes $300M in public safety aid to local governments

A $300 million investment in public safety aid and $1.5 billion for housing initiatives are among the new budget proposals unveiled by Gov. Tim Walz on Monday.

The package is the third of four components within Walz's two-year state budget proposal, which will be released in its entirety Tuesday.

In the latest package, Walz calls on lawmakers to move on several gun reform measures, such as universal background checks on all firearm sales and the authorization of "extreme risk protection orders to help remove firearms from those who pose an immediate threat to themselves or others."

The proposal also lays out several criminal justice reforms, such as the creation of a new incentive program to encourage incarcerated individuals to make steps towards individualized treatment plans.

“As Governor, protecting Minnesotans’ health and safety is foundational to everything we do. Minnesotans deserve to feel safe in their homes and have access to the support, care, and services they need to lead happy and healthy lives,” Walz stated.

The proposal also offers several measures to prevent homelessness, such as major investments into the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, sober housing and substance-use disorder programs.

“With increased access to affordable health care, investments in local law enforcement across the state, commonsense gun safety laws, and strong investments in affordable, stable housing – the One Minnesota Budget addresses the needs of Minnesotans wherever they are and keeps neighborhoods across the state safer and healthier," Walz continued.