Gov. Walz says he and his family have tested positive for COVID

December 21, 2021
Gov. Tim Walz says he and his family have tested positive for COVID

Walz said he and his wife have no symptoms, and credited the COVID vaccines.
Gov. Tim Walz says he, his wife Gwen Walz and his teenage son have all tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying in a Twitter thread and video that his son, a 9th-grader, came down with the "sniffles" over the weekend. After an initial rapid test came back negative, a second test Monday was positive.

Walz and his wife then tested positive Monday evening.

"As a dad I'm super concerned obviously for my family, but everybody's doing well," Walz said.

The governor said he and the first lady have both received a COVID booster vaccination and aren't dealing with any symptoms. Their son, who is vaccinated, is experiencing "mild symptoms," Walz added.

Related: COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in MN dominated by unvaccinated

The governor said he is "confident that these vaccines are protecting my family and me from serious illness," crediting both the shots and protocols for helping keep them out of the hospital. He also said vaccinations remain the key tool in the face of the omicron variant. 

While the existing COVID vaccines cannot 100% prevent anyone from contracting or spreading the disease, research has shown being fully vaccinated significantly reduces the odds a person has severe symptoms that require hospitalization or lead to death. Data also suggests fully vaccinated people spread the virus for a much shorter time than unvaccinated individuals.

Walz said he and his family will be isolating for 10 days, as recommended by public health officials, with the governor saying he "will continue to work from home until I test negative for the virus."

"It's disappointing," he said. "I was looking forward to Christmas with my relatives, my family. Looking forward to winning the Yahtzee and Euchre tournaments, which I pride myself on. But those things will have to wait."

