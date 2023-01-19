Skip to main content
Gov. Tim Walz unveils budget for economic growth, climate resilience

Gov. Tim Walz unveils budget for economic growth, climate resilience

The proposal includes the largest agriculture budget in state history.

Gov. Tim Walz on September 16, 2019. Photo courtesy of the Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan.

The proposal includes the largest agriculture budget in state history.

Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a $4.1 billion proposal Thursday designed to expand Minnesota's workforce, protect natural resources, and combat climate change with clean energy.

The package, which is the second of four components within Walz's two-year state budget proposal, includes the establishment of a paid family and medical leave program and the largest agriculture budget in state history. 

“This budget invests in the people and businesses that made our economy strong in the first place, and it protects the natural resources that Minnesotans cherish most," Walz said in a statement. 

"By attracting and building a workforce that makes Minnesota a destination state for teachers, nurses, entrepreneurs, farmers, small business owners, and skilled workers, we are building an economy that will remain strong for generations to come.”

Proposed measures to bolster small business include $276 million to expand broadband access, $150 million for grants and loans offered through the Minnesota Forward Fund, and $20 million for the Angel Tax Credit, which incentivizes investors to invest in companies founded by women, veterans, people of color, Native people, and those headquartered in Greater Minnesota. 

Several measures in the plan aim to support Minnesotans with disabilities, including wage reform and reimbursements to help employers create inclusive workplaces. Walz is also calling for better pay and other measures to support and grow the long-term care workforce. 

Proposed spending on agriculture includes grants for local farmers and producers, an expansion of the Minnesota Grown program and a replenishment of the state's account to respond to agricultural emergencies, such as drought and animal disease outbreaks. 

A variety of proposals in the package build on the Climate Action Framework released in September and propose actions to lower greenhouse gas emissions across sectors. 

Adopting new statewide building codes to ensure all new commercial and large multi-family construction is net zero by 2036 is among the measures Walz is proposing. Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is also proposed to be required at some new developments. 

Walz's two-year state budget proposal is set to be released in its entirety on Jan. 24. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 11.05.10 AM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz unveils budget for economic growth, climate resilience

The proposal includes the largest agriculture budget in state history.

US Bank Stadium
MN Property

US Bank Stadium considered one of 'The Ugliest Buildings' in America

A poll based on critical tweets about its architecture puts the stadium at No. 7 on the list.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

Get to know 5 of Minnesota’s 'Best New Bands' playing First Avenue Friday

First Avenue's Best New Bands showcase will be held Friday night.

police lights
MN News

Man arrested in Virginia over fatal 2021 shooting in Robbinsdale

Alameen Allah Shabazz, 22, was killed on June 22, 2021.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Savage couple accused of kidnapping baby arrested in Kentucky

The child is safe, police said.

Culver's
MN Food & Drink

Culver's is scrapping Pepsi drinks, switching to Coca-Cola

Some people are displeased with the change.

Southdale
MN Shopping

Kowalski's Market to open at Southdale Center next year

The grocery store will take over the former Herberger's space.

Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 8.15.07 AM
MN Food & Drink

Great American Cookies opens new Twin Cities location

The chain also has three locations at Mall of America.

BadWaitress
MN Food & Drink

The Bad Waitress to close in Minneapolis after 18 years

The Eat Street breakfast spot opened in 2005.

Semisonic
MN Music and Radio

Semisonic to play intimate Icehouse gig ahead of First Ave shows

Tickets go on sale Friday.

image
MN News

Teenager shot in the head outside St. Paul recreation center

This is a developing story.

Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 4.10.12 PM
MN News

Support for family after 'brilliant' mother-of-five dies of toxic shock

Heidi Keiser is remembered as a faithful, loving mother.

Related

Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 5.35.20 PM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz proposes child tax credit, historic education investments

Minnesota school districts would see a major funding boost under the proposed plan.

Walz
MN News

Gov. Walz releases revised budget proposal, here's what's in it

Walz unveiled his revised budget Thursday, after the state projected a $1.6 billion budget surplus.

MN News

What is in Gov. Tim Walz's first budget proposal?

It provides a huge boost to education funding,

Walz, Flanagan
MN News

Walz proposes legalizing marijuana in massive supplemental budget

It's among the provisions in his "Budget to Move Minnesota Forward."

gov tim walz state of the state screengrab april 4 2019
MN News

Gov. Walz to share his budget proposal in Tuesday news conference

The announcement is scheduled for noon.

Tim Walz modeling
MN Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Gov. Tim Walz to provide another update Tuesday

The state budget and elective procedures will be up for discussion.

walz flanagan lorie shaull flickr
MN News

Gov. proposes 'Walz Checks' for most Minnesotans

The governor wants to use $700 million of the state's surplus to fund the payments.

gov tim walz
MN News

Walz's $2.7B infrastructure plan includes $940M for climate projects

Projects will help Minnesota prevent or adapt to climate change and mitigate its impacts, the governor says.