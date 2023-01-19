Gov. Tim Walz unveils budget for economic growth, climate resilience

Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a $4.1 billion proposal Thursday designed to expand Minnesota's workforce, protect natural resources, and combat climate change with clean energy.

The package, which is the second of four components within Walz's two-year state budget proposal, includes the establishment of a paid family and medical leave program and the largest agriculture budget in state history.

“This budget invests in the people and businesses that made our economy strong in the first place, and it protects the natural resources that Minnesotans cherish most," Walz said in a statement.

"By attracting and building a workforce that makes Minnesota a destination state for teachers, nurses, entrepreneurs, farmers, small business owners, and skilled workers, we are building an economy that will remain strong for generations to come.”

Proposed measures to bolster small business include $276 million to expand broadband access, $150 million for grants and loans offered through the Minnesota Forward Fund, and $20 million for the Angel Tax Credit, which incentivizes investors to invest in companies founded by women, veterans, people of color, Native people, and those headquartered in Greater Minnesota.

Several measures in the plan aim to support Minnesotans with disabilities, including wage reform and reimbursements to help employers create inclusive workplaces. Walz is also calling for better pay and other measures to support and grow the long-term care workforce.

Proposed spending on agriculture includes grants for local farmers and producers, an expansion of the Minnesota Grown program and a replenishment of the state's account to respond to agricultural emergencies, such as drought and animal disease outbreaks.

A variety of proposals in the package build on the Climate Action Framework released in September and propose actions to lower greenhouse gas emissions across sectors.

Adopting new statewide building codes to ensure all new commercial and large multi-family construction is net zero by 2036 is among the measures Walz is proposing. Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is also proposed to be required at some new developments.

Walz's two-year state budget proposal is set to be released in its entirety on Jan. 24.