Gov. Walz appoints six new commissioners

Gov. Tim Walz is appointing cabinet members ahead of his second term in office.

Gov. Tim Walz named six new state commissioners Wednesday. 

Walz's second term will bring new leadership to some of the most high-profile positions in his cabinet, including the top-jobs at the Department of Education, Department of Health and Department of Public Safety. 

Willie Jett has been named the next Commissioner of Education. 

He's a former superintendent of the St. Cloud Area Schools District and currently serves as an instructor in the Education Administration Licensure program at the University of Minnesota. 

Jett attended the University of Illinois — Chicago for his undergraduate studies and received a Master of Arts from the University of Pittsburgh. 

He'll succeed Heather Mueller, who did not seek reappointment. 

Dr. Brook Cunningham will be the next commissioner of the Department of Health.

Cunningham currently serves as assistant commissioner of the department's Health Equity Bureau. 

She received degrees in history and African-American studies at the University of Virginia; received her doctorates in medicine and sociology from the University of Pennsylvania; trained in internal medicine at Duke University Medical Center; and completed and completed postdoctoral fellowships at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Medica Research Institute (AcademyHealth).

Cunningham has previously served as an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School, where her teaching and scholarship broadly focused on race and medicine. 

She provides primary care at the Community-University Health Care Clinic in Minneapolis. 

Cunningham will succeed Jan Malcolm, who has retired. 

Ida Rukavina has been named the next Commissioner of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation.

Rukavina grew up on the Iron Range and currently serves as Executive Director of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools. 

She is a graduate of Clark University in Massachusetts and received her Masters in Advocacy and Political Leadership from the University of Minnesota. 

Rukavina will succeed retiring Commissioner Mark Philips. 

Nicole Blissenbach will continue leading the Department of Labor and Industry. 

Blissenbach joined the department in 2019 and has served as the temporary commissioner since August. She spent much of her legal career before joining DLI at Education Minnesota. 

Blissenbach attended the University of Minnesota — Morris for her undergraduate studies and received her J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School. She's a certified Labor and Employment Law Specialist, according to the Minnesota State Bar Association. 

Blissenbach succeeds Roslyn Robertson, who retired earlier this year. 

Ben Jacobsen will be the next commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. 

Jacobsen currently serves as the interim deputy assistant commissioner of the Department of Human Services. 

He brings more than 33 years of active law enforcement experience to the job, including more than a decade as Director of Public Safety and Police Chief in New Brighton. 

Jacobsen is a graduate of Bethel University and attended the Senior Management Institute for Police conducted by the Police Executive Research Forum.

Jacobsen will succeed John Harrington, who did not seek reappointment. 

Paul Marquart has been named Commissioner of Revenue. 

Marquart is a former longtime member of the Minnesota House of Representatives and spent a decade as Mayor in the city of Dilworth. 

He has been a teacher at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School for nearly 40 years and currently teaches social students. 

Marquart received undergraduate degrees from the North Dakota State School of Science and the University of North Dakota. He received his Master of Science in Educational Administration from Tri-College University. 

Marquart will succeed Robert Doty, who resigned earlier this year to become Chief Financial Officer at the Science Museum of Minnesota. 

Deputy Commissioner Lee Ho has served in the role temporarily since September. 

