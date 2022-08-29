Government will stop providing free at-home COVID tests on Friday

If you're looking to get some free COVID-19 tests from the federal government, you only have a few days left to do so.

The federal government said the free, at-home COVID testing program will be suspended starting Friday, Sept. 2, due to a lack of funding. The pause of the free program comes as schools are set to resume in Minnesota.

"Congress hasn't provided additional funding to replenish the nation's stockpile of tests," the ordering website says.

The federal government first started to send out the kits at the beginning of the year. By May, the White House said more than 350 million tests were given away to around 70 million households, which marks more than half of the households in the United States.

You can still order free at-home test kits by visiting the ordering website, as long as the orders are made before Sept. 2.

A Biden Administration spokesperson told The Hill that the government could ramp up the free testing distribution again if there's congressional authorization, but for now it's having to hold onto tests ahead of a possible rise in the virus this fall.

The move comes after updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened restrictions on quarantining. Now instead of quarantining, the CDC suggests to wear a "high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested on day 5."

For the latest CDC requirements regarding COVID-19, click here.