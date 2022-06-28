Walz, Jensen clash over 'extreme' abortion views

Skip to main content
Governor Tim Walz, Scott Jensen clash over 'extreme' abortion views

Governor Tim Walz, Scott Jensen clash over 'extreme' abortion views

The two clashed over the topic on Tuesday, following the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Courtesy of the MN Governor's Office (Walz) & Scott Jensen

The two clashed over the topic on Tuesday, following the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, held a press conference to address abortion rights in Minnesota and what he calls "extreme" views from his Republican opponent Scott Jensen. 

Jensen, who is running alongside former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Matt Birk, has made it clear previously that he only supports abortion if the pregnant woman's life is in danger. When asked by a reporter if Jensen's abortion views are as  "extreme as any other Republican in the United States," Walz answered, "Yes, clearly."

"The one thing on this is, there's clarity," the governor said. "This is an extreme position that we're seeing all across the country. You don't need a governor dictating medical practices to providers, especially women."

In a video posted to social media Tuesday, Jensen went away from his previous stance that abortion should be banned even if a female is a rape or incest victim, this time suggesting that possible mental health impacts of rape and incest victims could be considered a danger to a pregnant person's life. 

"For me, if the mother's life is in danger, then that's the priority," said Jensen. "To me, rape and incest as considerations would fall within the realm of, 'is the mother's life in danger?' And I think a mother's life can be in danger quite readily without us seeing it, particularly in regard to suicidal ideation and how profound an impact might be occurring. So rather than have a pregnant mom with an unexpected, unplanned pregnancy have to demonstrate or prove that there's rape or incest involved, I think that person should be interfacing with their doctor and they make the decision whether or not this is, if you will, jeopardizing mom's life."

The situation between the two grew more tense when Jensen claimed Walz supports abortion up to 39 weeks pregnant. 

"One person's extreme might be another person's moderation," Jensen said. "I think Governor Walz is extreme if he thinks that it's OK to do an abortion in the 39th week of gestation."

That then begs the question: Is Walz really in favor of abortion at 39 weeks gestation? 

"No. I respect where law is written now. Let me ask you this: Does that sound believable?" Walz fired back. "You know what is believable? People get raped. You know what is believable? Incest happens. You know what is believable? Pregnancies that go dangerous.

"So no, of course not," he continued. "Not one time have I ever said that. Coming from someone who lied about the election, lied about COVID, is unvaccinated, hell, lied about a cabin I supposedly have ... But I expect nothing different. So no, the answer is very clear: No. I respect law as it's written now and as medical providers have defined. There is not a single word of me every saying so."

Last week, Walz told reporters that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade "doesn't do a damn thing" from preventing abortion. He signed an executive order on Saturday that protects the right to an abortion in Minnesota. 

“All it did was make it more dangerous and less accessible, especially to the people who need it," he said. "[The order] states that we will use all authority of this office to decline to extradite people who are charged under other states’ laws that criminalize providing or obtaining reproductive health care services.”

In addition to the executive order, Walz also asked state agencies to not assist with investigations or criminal proceedings stemming from people coming from other states for an abortion. The order also says Minnesota won't extradite those people.

“Minnesotans deserve unbiased medical care given with compassion, not a 'one size fits all' abortion ban,” said Jessika Ralph, Medical Director for Whole Woman’s Health, which is a Minnesota clinic that provides reproductive health care to Minnesota women, including abortion.

"These decisions are best left to patients and their doctors — not elected officials interfering with their human rights.”

Minnesota is likely to become a safe-haven state when it comes to accessing legal abortions in the Upper Midwest. The state's Supreme Court ruled to protect abortion access in 1995 in the Doe v. Gomez case. In addition to ensuring the right to an abortion, the case also allows low-income people to use state assistance money to pay for the procedure.

Next Up

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Walz, Jensen clash over 'extreme' abortion views

The two clashed over the topic on Tuesday, following the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 12.24.27 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Movie filming brings memorable day for MN teen with leukemia

Ayotzin Limon-Millard was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last year.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 1.25.30 PM
MN News

Police trying to ID 'Playboy bandit' and 'no-pants raider' suspect

Police are calling the unidentified man "the Playboy bandit" and the "no-pants raider."

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Twin Cities under severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday afternoon

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 9.27.30 AM
MN Food & Drink

Famous Dave's family brings new BBQ biz to the south metro

The newest Twin Cities location is the first to offer wine slushies on the menu.

storm, shelf cloud, severe weather
MN Weather

Large hail possible with strong storms in eastern MN, WI

Watch the forecast update with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

Tony Evers, Wisconsin governor
WI News

WI governor vows to protect anyone charged with abortion crimes

“You think it’s bad now? The four Republicans that are going after me, one of them we’re going to beat, they are going to make it worse," Evers said.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 28

The state will stop providing daily updates and move to weekly editions beginning Thursday, June 30.

FWV_YSOWAAI_CS-
TV, Movies and The Arts

Sports anchor Hobie Artigue announces FOX9 departure

Artigue has spent the past seven years covering Minnesota sports.

hennepin county medical center
MN News

Boy, 7, dies after being pulled from pool in south Minneapolis

The boy was pulled from a pool at a home in south Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 8.32.18 AM
MN News

Nashville man leaving wedding shot in the face in Minneapolis

He was leaving a wedding when gunfire erupted near the Stone Arch Bridge Saturday night.

image
MN Food & Drink

Abogados Café in St. Paul is the first law-themed coffee shop in America

The new business is Minnesota's first Latina-owned coffee shop.

Related

Pro choice rally
MN News

Walz, Jensen react to historic Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade

After voting to overturn Roe, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has hinted contraception and same-sex marriage protections should follow.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Overturning Roe v. Wade won't do a 'damn thing' to prevent abortions, Walz says

Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Saturday meant to protect abortion access in the state and people who come from out of state seeking one.

abortion, planned parenthood
WI News

Planned Parenthood suspends abortion services in WI due to 173-year-old law

A battle in the courts is likely coming.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Former state senator Scott Jensen endorsed by GOP for governor

Jensen beat to multiple other hopefuls for the endorsement at Saturday's convention.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

GOP candidate Scott Jensen calls for jailing of MN Secretary of State

Jensen is running for Minnesota governor against other GOP candidates.

pixabay - us supreme court
MN News

'Not on my watch,' Walz says as leaked opinion suggests end of Roe v. Wade

Politico is reporting that federal abortion protections are set to be repealed.

MN News

Governor-elect Tim Walz, Jesse Ventura chat about legal weed

The soon-to-be governor met the former governor on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Jensen vows medical board investigating him 'will be dealt with'

Jensen says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for the fifth time.