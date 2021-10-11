Charges upped to first-degree murder for accused Buffalo clinic shooter

Gregory Paul Ulrich is accused of fatally shooting one person and injuring four others.

Wright County Sheriff's Office

The charges against Gregory Paul Ulrich, who is accused of shooting five Allina Health employees at a clinic in Buffalo on Feb. 9, have been upgraded to include first-degree murder.

A grand jury on Friday, Oct. 8, indicted Ulrich, 67, for first-degree premeditated murder and four counts of first-degree attempted premeditated murder, Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes announced Monday. Ulrich is also charged with discharge of an explosive or incendiary device.

Ulrich is accused of walking into the Allina Health Buffalo Crossroads Clinic just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 9 and shooting five Allina workers, killing Lindsay Marie Overby and injuring four others: Sherry Kay Curtis, Antonya Railee Fransen-Pruden, Jennifer Rosa Gibson and Tamara Marie Schaufler, charges state. He is also accused of detonating two improvised explosive devices.

Ulrich was in court Monday morning on the indictment. He remains in the Wright County Jail with a bail of $5 million with restrictive conditions that require GPS monitoring.

The county attorney had waited until the court determined Ulrich was competent to stand trial before convening a grand jury to weigh the first-degree murder charge, a news release says.

He was found competent to stand trial in August. He was initially charged in February with second-degree murder, first-degree premeditated attempted murder and explosives and weapons offenses.

The Allina Health Buffalo Crossroads Clinic reopened to care for patients on Sept. 27.