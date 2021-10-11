Charges upped to first-degree murder for accused Buffalo clinic shooter

October 12, 2021
Publish date:

Grand jury indicts man for first-degree murder in shooting at Allina's Buffalo clinic

Gregory Paul Ulrich is accused of fatally shooting one person and injuring four others.
Author:
Gregory Ulrich

The charges against Gregory Paul Ulrich, who is accused of shooting five Allina Health employees at a clinic in Buffalo on Feb. 9, have been upgraded to include first-degree murder. 

A grand jury on Friday, Oct. 8, indicted Ulrich, 67, for first-degree premeditated murder and four counts of first-degree attempted premeditated murder, Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes announced Monday. Ulrich is also charged with discharge of an explosive or incendiary device. 

Ulrich is accused of walking into the Allina Health Buffalo Crossroads Clinic just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 9 and shooting five Allina workers, killing Lindsay Marie Overby and injuring four others: Sherry Kay Curtis, Antonya Railee Fransen-Pruden, Jennifer Rosa Gibson and Tamara Marie Schaufler, charges state. He is also accused of detonating two improvised explosive devices. 

Ulrich was in court Monday morning on the indictment. He remains in the Wright County Jail with a bail of $5 million with restrictive conditions that require GPS monitoring.

The county attorney had waited until the court determined Ulrich was competent to stand trial before convening a grand jury to weigh the first-degree murder charge, a news release says. 

He was found competent to stand trial in August. He was initially charged in February with second-degree murder, first-degree premeditated attempted murder and explosives and weapons offenses.

The Allina Health Buffalo Crossroads Clinic reopened to care for patients on Sept. 27

Next Up

Bashaud Breeland
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer says Bashaud Breeland tweet wasn't aimed at fans

The Vikings cornerback sent the tweet after Sunday's win over the Lions.

Devondre Trevon Phillips (left), pictured in 2012, and Terry Lorenzo Brown (right), pictured in 2020.
MN News

Murder charges in food hall mass shooting reveal details from chaotic scene

Two people face a dozen felonies apiece in connection with the deadly shootout.

Mischief Toy Store - Facebook
MN Shopping

MN toy store responds to 1-star review over mask requirement

"If that's not OK with you then please don't come back," the toy store wrote.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
MN News

After mass shooting, food truck hall will 'remain closed in the coming days'

The St. Paul business posted an update Monday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 2.59.25 PM
MN Vikings

Zimmer on Cousins: 'He kind of gave me a shove and I shoved him back'

Just two football guys doing football things, apparently.

eagle mountain trailhead minnesota
MN News

Rescuers hit with tornado warning, large hail while saving injured hiker

The hiker was experiencing a medical emergency on the trail to Eagle Mountain.

Screen Shot 2021-06-04 at 6.30.24 AM
MN News

County attorney: Winston Smith killing justified, no charges for deputies

The prosecutor who reviewed the case recommended against any criminal charges for officers involved.

halloween trick or treat
MN Coronavirus

Dr. Fauci says trick-or-treating this year is OK, 'enjoy it'

“Particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there ... and enjoy it," the nation's top infections disease doctor said.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID cases growing faster in Minnesota than anywhere else in US

But there's a bit more to the story when also considering hospitalizations and deaths.

wikimedia commons - old country buffet - Snade6
MN Food & Drink

MN company buys Old Country Buffet brand — but will it reopen?

BBQ Holdings acquired the brand as part of a larger deal.

Gregory Ulrich
MN News

Charges upped to first-degree murder for accused Buffalo clinic shooter

Gregory Paul Ulrich is accused of shooting killing one person and injuring four others.

244469012_4444193795616476_1433019284179437133_n
Weather MN

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota over the weekend

The Park Rapids tornado caused damage to multiple structures, including a church and a car dealership.

Related

Gregory Ulrich
MN News

Murder, explosives charges for Gregory Ulrich in Buffalo clinic mass shooting

He has also been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Gregory Ulrich
MN News

Suspected Buffalo shooter made previous threat of 'mass violence' towards clinics

The 67-year-old is facing charges for Tuesday's mass shooting, which left one dead and four injured.

Screen Shot 2021-02-10 at 1.17.39 PM
MN News

Victim killed in Buffalo clinic mass shooting identified as mother-of-2

The 37-year-old was one of five people shot when a gunman entered the Buffalo clinic.

Screen Shot 2021-02-09 at 3.48.48 PM
MN News

Buffalo clinic mass shooting: Here's what we know so far

The 67-year-old alleged gunman has been taken into custody.

Screen Shot 2021-02-09 at 3.42.55 PM
MN News

Watch live: Prosecutor, sheriff update Buffalo mass shooter charges

Gregory Ulrich has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of explosives.

Screen Shot 2021-02-09 at 3.48.48 PM
MN News

Moment of silence planned at 11 a.m. in honor of Buffalo victims

Tuesday marks one week since the mass shooting at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo.

Screen Shot 2021-02-09 at 3.48.48 PM
MN News

One of the victims in Buffalo clinic mass shooting dies

Three others are in a critical but stable condition.

Allina Crossroads Campus
MN News

UPDATES: Multiple victims in mass shooting at Allina clinic in Buffalo, MN

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m.