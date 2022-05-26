Skip to main content
Emaciated Great Danes rescued after being found living in minivan

Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin posted that two of the dogs are in "rough condition" and "barely hanging on."

Facebook/Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin

Eight Great Danes were recently rescued from living inside a minivan after the owner apparently left them "to starve and literally fight for their lives."

The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin said the organization was contacted Monday night regarding the dogs. It is unclear where the minivan was located, who the owners are, and if police are investigating. Bring Me The News reached out to learn more information. 

Two of the adult females had been fed "adequately" but the other six were "left to starve and literally fight for their lives."

Half the dogs are adults while the other half are puppies. 

One male dog, 2, weighed at 63 pounds. The average weight for an adult male Great Dane is anywhere around 120 to 200 pounds.

The all-volunteer rescue team noted that the chocolate male was "in really rough condition" as of Monday night. Another dog — a female puppy — "might have to be rushed to urgent care," as she was considered to be "lethargic and barely holding on." 

"This has been the worst we've seen in a LONG time," the organization said about the discovery.

The rescue is asking for donations to get these dogs the care they need in urgent fashion. Those who are wanting to help can help via PayPal or Venmo (@GDROMN). You may also send a check to the following address:

GRDOMN

8238 Waldora Road

Siren, WI 54872

Those who are also interesting in fostering or adopting are asked to fill out online applications.

According to the rescue's website, the organization is devoted to rehoming Great Danes in Minnesota and Wisconsin. They also have an onsite sanctuary for "unadoptable Danes to live out their lives."

