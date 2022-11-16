Greater MN communities awarded over $20 million in economic development grants
Over 30 small communities in Minnesota will receive grant dollars to go towards housing rehabilitation and other economic development projects, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday.
The Small Cities Development Program grants total more than $20 million and will be awarded to projects in 34 cities, townships and counties.
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, projects chosen for the program must meet one of three federal requirements to either benefit people of low and moderate incomes, eliminate slum and blight conditions, or eliminate an urgent threat to public health or safety.
According to DEED, cities to receive funding this year include:
- City of Ada, $506,000
- City of Balaton, $599,955
- City of Bellechester, $600,000
- City of Cannon Falls, $591,675
- City of Cass Lake, $345,000
- City of Cloquet, $483,649
- City of Dalton, $600,000
- City of Danube, $600,000
- City of Harmony, $1,017,750
- City of Harris, $600,000
- City of Hendricks/Garvin, $1,198,325
- City of Jackson, $1,035,000
- City of Karlstad $507,380
- City of Kiester, $600,000
- City of Mahnomen, $600,000
- City of Maynard, $115,000
- City of Mazeppa, $595,125
- City of Mountain Lake, $759,000
- City of Newfolden, $880,900
- City of Ortonville, $782,000
- City of Princeton, $600,000
- City of Rollingstone/Altura, $581,900
- City of Roosevelt, $132,250
- City of St. Peter, $575,000
- City of Sanborn, $600,000
- City of Sandstone, $517,500
- City of Sebeka, $609,500
- City of Slayton, $737,840
- City of Strandquist, $253,000
- City of Swanville, $546,250
- City of Swanville, $600,000
- City of Taconite, $600,000
- City of Thief River Falls, $600,000
- Roseau County, $563,500
- Twin Lakes Township, $287,500
Projects include housing rehabilitation for both owner-occupied and rental properties, commercial rehabilitations and public infrastructure improvements.