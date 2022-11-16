Greater MN communities awarded over $20 million in economic development grants

Over 30 small communities in Minnesota will receive grant dollars to go towards housing rehabilitation and other economic development projects, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday.

The Small Cities Development Program grants total more than $20 million and will be awarded to projects in 34 cities, townships and counties.

Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, projects chosen for the program must meet one of three federal requirements to either benefit people of low and moderate incomes, eliminate slum and blight conditions, or eliminate an urgent threat to public health or safety.

According to DEED, cities to receive funding this year include:

City of Ada, $506,000

City of Balaton, $599,955

City of Bellechester, $600,000

City of Cannon Falls, $591,675

City of Cass Lake, $345,000

City of Cloquet, $483,649

City of Dalton, $600,000

City of Danube, $600,000

City of Harmony, $1,017,750

City of Harris, $600,000

City of Hendricks/Garvin, $1,198,325

City of Jackson, $1,035,000

City of Karlstad $507,380

City of Kiester, $600,000

City of Mahnomen, $600,000

City of Maynard, $115,000

City of Mazeppa, $595,125

City of Mountain Lake, $759,000

City of Newfolden, $880,900

City of Ortonville, $782,000

City of Princeton, $600,000

City of Rollingstone/Altura, $581,900

City of Roosevelt, $132,250

City of St. Peter, $575,000

City of Sanborn, $600,000

City of Sandstone, $517,500

City of Sebeka, $609,500

City of Slayton, $737,840

City of Strandquist, $253,000

City of Swanville, $546,250

City of Swanville, $600,000

City of Taconite, $600,000

City of Thief River Falls, $600,000

Roseau County, $563,500

Twin Lakes Township, $287,500

Projects include housing rehabilitation for both owner-occupied and rental properties, commercial rehabilitations and public infrastructure improvements.