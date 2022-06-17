Buffalo Allina Health clinic shooter sentenced to life in prison

The man who walked inside the Allina Health Buffalo Crossroads Clinic last year and opened fire at healthcare workers while also setting off pipe bombs has been sentenced to life in prison.

The February 2021 incident killed one — Lindsay Marie Overby — and injured four Allina healthcare workers — Sherry Kay Curtis, Antonya Railee Fransen-Pruden, Jennifer Rosa Gibson and Tamara Marie Schaufler.

A Wright County judge sentenced Gregory Ulrich to life in prison for his first-degree premeditated murder conviction on Friday. Ulrich will also serve consecutive sentences for the other charges he was found guilty of, including 18 years (216 months) for each of the four attempted first-degree murder charges. Sentences were not imposed on the lesser charges he was convicted on.

He was found guilty by a jury of all charges earlier this month. He was also previously charged with a discharge of a an explosive or incendiary device.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office provided surveillance footage of the attack to Bring Me The News on Friday, showing Ulrich enter the clinic and point a gun at staff. A pipe bomb can also be seen detonating in the video.

As previously reported, court records indicate that Ulrich has a history of mental health and substance abuse problems. He was eventually found competent to stand trial in August 2021.

Wright County court records reveal that in November 2018, a harassment restraining order (HRO) was filed against Ulrich that prevented him from being within a block of Buffalo Crossroads Clinic as well as Buffalo Hospital, after he made threats towards his former doctor, including calling him three times a day.

He also made threats to detonate bombs and plotted other "revenge" targeting the facilities, having become increasing angry over treatment for back issues and subsequent medication he desired.