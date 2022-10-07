Group arrested after attempt to enter Coon Rapids football stadium

A group of five people were arrested after they attempted to enter the homecoming football game at Coon Rapids High School Thursday night.

Four guns were found in two vehicles linked to the group after staff had raised alarm when the group tried to enter the stadium.

It's the latest instance of disruption at high school football games, following incidents of disturbances and in one case a shooting at homecoming games in Edina, Richfield, and Brooklyn Park in recent weeks, which has prompted schools to increase security at sporting events.

The latest incident unfolded during the game between the Coon Rapids Cardinals and the Andover Huskies Thursday evening, with Coon Rapids police officers providing security for the game at the time.

According to Coon Rapids PD, school district staff denied entry to a small group of men and boys during the first half. None of those in the group were current students at Coon Rapids or any other school in the Anoka-Hennepin School District.

A witness reported seeing one of the individuals with a gun. Police and school staff escorted the group from the premises.

Police initially found three guns in a vehicle in the stadium's parking lot. A fourth gun was later found in another vehicle the group tried to leave in before police stopped them.

The suspects were taken into custody without incident. Police didn't say what the group's motives were at the time. In total, two men and two boys remain in custody as of Friday afternoon, and a fifth was interviewed and released.

“The Coon Rapids Police Department has been working collaboratively with the Coon Rapids High School administration to ensure that we have the appropriate safety measures in place to provide a safe, family-friendly environment for students, staff and their families,” said Coon Rapids Police Chief John Stahnke.

“Due to the quick actions of a concerned citizen, Coon Rapids High School staff, and the officers working the homecoming game, several parties were arrested and guns were removed from the street. We appreciate our community partnerships, and will continue to prioritize school safety in our community.”

The case remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.