Teens arrested after purse-snatching spree in Edina, Minneapolis

Police in Edina say three teenage boys have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged crime spree across Edina and Minneapolis.

The 48-hour spree began Saturday when an Audi Q3 sport vehicle was stolen in the Southdale business area of Edina, according to police.

The car was then allegedly used in five purse-snatching incidents in Edina and Minneapolis, including three in the 50th & France area spanning both cities.

On Monday, police located the stolen vehicle in Richfield and arrested the teens.

The three boys each face felony charges for theft and robbery and theft.

Police in Edina say extra patrols are being conducted in the 50th & France neighborhood, but residents and visitors are reminded to limit phone usage when walking in order to maintain awareness.