Growing calls for Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson to resign

A growing number of elected officials and others have called on Sheriff David Hutchinson to resign following his drunken-driving conviction and allegations he lied to first responders.

In recent days, five of the seven Hennepin County commissioners have joined the list of those asking Hutchinson to quit. And the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, which oversees police officer licensing, is now investigating Hutchinson's drunk driving conviction.

However, the sheriff has reportedly said he won't be forced out by his critics. He was elected in 2019.

Hutchinson admitted to drinking before he rolled his county-owned SUV on Dec. 8 in Alexandria. He had attended a Minnesota Sheriff's Association conference the night before. His blood-alcohol content was 0.13 and he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree DWI last month.

But recently, more has come out about the moments after the crash, including that Hutchinson denied being behind the wheel — he even said that a cab driver was behind the wheel, the Minnesota Reformer reported.

Hennepin County Commissioners Marion Greene, Angela Conley, Irene Fernando, Chris LaTondresse and Jeffrey Lunde have called for Hutchinson to resign in statements they released this week. (Note: County commissioners have power over the public safety budget but can't remove the sheriff.)

"As details have emerged regarding the car crash involving Sheriff Hutchinson's DWI, Sheriff Hutchinson’s actions and subsequent comments have eroded public confidence his ability to serve and equitably enforce laws. For these reasons, I believe Sheriff Hutchinson should resign," Greene, who is the board chair, tweeted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Kevin Anderson released a statement saying he hopes Sheriff Hutchinson is "making decisions that are in the best interest of the people of Hennepin County and the officers he is charged with leading."

It doesn't appear Commissioner Debbie Goettel has released a statement regarding Hutchinson's position.

Hutchinson not only repeatedly denied that he was the driver in the single-vehicle crash but he received criticism when he said "Everyone has at some point" driven drunk before, to a question from a WCCO reporter who asked if he'd ever been drunk behind the wheel.

Hutchinson was sentenced to two years of probation. A 90-day jail sentence will be stayed if he follows the terms of his probation, which include a chemical assessment. He also had to pay $610 in fines.