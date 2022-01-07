Growing calls for Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson to resign

Skip to main content
Growing calls for Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson to resign

Growing calls for Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson to resign

Five of the seven county commissioners have called for him to step down.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

Five of the seven county commissioners have called for him to step down.

A growing number of elected officials and others have called on Sheriff David Hutchinson to resign following his drunken-driving conviction and allegations he lied to first responders

In recent days, five of the seven Hennepin County commissioners have joined the list of those asking Hutchinson to quit. And the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, which oversees police officer licensing, is now investigating Hutchinson's drunk driving conviction

However, the sheriff has reportedly said he won't be forced out by his critics. He was elected in 2019.

Hutchinson admitted to drinking before he rolled his county-owned SUV on Dec. 8 in Alexandria. He had attended a Minnesota Sheriff's Association conference the night before. His blood-alcohol content was 0.13 and he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree DWI last month.

Hutchinson Ramsey County jail - crop

But recently, more has come out about the moments after the crash, including that Hutchinson denied being behind the wheel — he even said that a cab driver was behind the wheel, the Minnesota Reformer reported

Hennepin County Commissioners Marion Greene, Angela Conley, Irene FernandoChris LaTondresse and Jeffrey Lunde have called for Hutchinson to resign in statements they released this week. (Note: County commissioners have power over the public safety budget but can't remove the sheriff.)

"As details have emerged regarding the car crash involving Sheriff Hutchinson's DWI, Sheriff Hutchinson’s actions and subsequent comments have eroded public confidence his ability to serve and equitably enforce laws. For these reasons, I believe Sheriff Hutchinson should resign," Greene, who is the board chair, tweeted on Thursday

Meanwhile, Commissioner Kevin Anderson released a statement saying he hopes Sheriff Hutchinson is "making decisions that are in the best interest of the people of Hennepin County and the officers he is charged with leading." 

It doesn't appear Commissioner Debbie Goettel has released a statement regarding Hutchinson's position.

Hutchinson not only repeatedly denied that he was the driver in the single-vehicle crash but he received criticism when he said "Everyone has at some point" driven drunk before, to a question from a WCCO reporter who asked if he'd ever been drunk behind the wheel.

Hutchinson was sentenced to two years of probation. A 90-day jail sentence will be stayed if he follows the terms of his probation, which include a chemical assessment. He also had to pay $610 in fines. 

Next Up

hennepin sheriff hutchinson screengrab facebook
MN News

Growing calls for Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson to resign

Five of the seven county commissioners have called for him to step down.

us navy flickr hospital covid
MN Coronavirus

MN hospitals issue plea: Don't go to the ER for a COVID test

"Please help us keep our emergency department capacity and staff available for medical emergencies," the association said.

duluth ship cold
MN Weather

Here's a list of the coldest places in Minnesota Friday morning

Brr.

Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 12.15.16 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Frank Vascellaro already has the news blooper of the year

It happens to the best of the best, and Frankie V is no exception.

Ben Gravy surfing Lake Superior 515 Productions
Minnesota Life

Watch: Pro surfer rides 15-foot wave on frigid Lake Superior

A winter storm brought some of the largest waves in years to the North Shore.

Umberto Rotundo, FLickr Jon Bon Jovi
MN Music and Radio

Bon Jovi announces 2022 tour with Twin Cities show

It's the performer's first tour since COVID canceled 2020's planned shows.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 7

The latest about Minnesota's COVID-19 surge.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's new COVID testing sites start opening Friday

The locations in Anoka and Cottage Grove will operate Thursdays through Mondays.

bed bath beyond mike mozart flickr
MN Shopping

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in MN, 1 in WI

The retail chain is shuttering 37 of its stores across the U.S.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
TV, Movies and The Arts

MOA to celebrate 30 years with 90s-themed drag show

The show will take place Jan. 21, with tickets going on sale Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 8.42.53 AM
MN Wild

Watch: Foligno fights Bruins’ Frederic after dirty hit injures Kaprizov

Fredric sent Kaprizov head-first into the boards on Thursday night.

Minneapolis Fire Station
MN News

Man following woman arrested after ramming truck into fire station

The woman sought help from firefighters because the man wouldn't stop following her, police said.

Related

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Senator calls on Sheriff Hutchinson to resign after DWI conviction

The Hennepin County sheriff was involved in a rollover crash earlier this month.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin County Sheriff charged with DWI, three other offenses

The sheriff was involved in a rollover crash on his way back from a conference in Alexandria.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Charging decision in Hennepin Co. Sheriff DWI case expected next week

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson was involved in a crash early Wednesday in which he admitted to drinking beforehand.

Hutchinson Ramsey County jail - crop
MN News

Questions continue to swirl around Hennepin sheriff over DWI

Dave Hutchinson spoke with several media outlets over the weekend.

hennepin sheriff hutchinson screengrab facebook
MN News

Hennepin Co. sheriff pleads guilty to misdemeanor DWI

As part of the plea agreement, two other misdemeanor DWI charges will be dismissed.

Sheriff David Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin County Sheriff on recent gun violence: 'It has to stop'

It's been a bloody month in the Twin Cities.

hutchinson vehicle
MN News

Photos show sheriff's mangled car after drunken crash

Sheriff Hutchinson admitted to drinking prior to the crash and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DWI.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Hennepin County to expand social worker program to 21 police departments

The embedded social worker program aims to improve departments' responses to mental health and substance abuse calls.