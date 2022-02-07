Skip to main content
Guilty: Maplewood man found with illegal gun after light rail hit his car

Guilty: Maplewood man found with illegal gun after light rail hit his car

Deandre Lenier Neal-Hill's vehicle was hit by a light rail train in St. Paul in October.

Tony Webster, Flickr

Deandre Lenier Neal-Hill's vehicle was hit by a light rail train in St. Paul in October.

A Maplewood man has pleaded guilty to a firearms charge after officials found an illegal gun in his car after it was hit by a light rail train.

Deandre Lenier Neal-Hill, 34, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon in U.S. District Court Friday.

On Oct. 12, Neal-Hill’s vehicle was hit by a Green Line train in St. Paul. His tire was flat and he had gotten stuck on the tracks, according to court documents.

Metro Transit Police officers found Neal-Hill unconscious in the driver's seat with the engine still running. They performed medical aid until paramedics arrived and he was taken to the hospital.

As officers were removing Neal-Hill from the vehicle, they found a handgun on the floor. It was loaded with one round in the chamber and several in the magazine.

The car also contained marijuana, methamphetamine and oxycodone pills.

Neal-Hill had prior felony convictions, including for drive-by shooting, assault and drug sale, making it illegal for him to possess a gun or ammunition. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

tony webster light rail green line flickr
MN News

Guilty: Man found with illegal gun after light rail train hit his car

Deandre Lenier Neal-Hill's vehicle was hit by a light rail train in St. Paul in October.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 1.43.01 PM
MN Wild

Matt Dumba still out with injury suffered in fight with Anders Lee

Dumba was injured during a fight with Edina native Anders Lee.

stearns county Missing juvenile McNeal crop
MN News

St. Cloud 14-year-old has been missing nearly 3 weeks

He was last seen at his home on Jan. 19.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Woman stabs 71-year-old man with whom she was living

She was doing a needlework project when she got up and stabbed him, charges said.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

7 men charged in relation to string of violent crimes in Minneapolis

The men made their initial court appearances Thursday.

Jasinski - crop
MN News

Snowmobile crash leaves MN lawmaker with broken back, pelvis

The 55-year-old was thrown from his snowmobile and later airlifted to a hospital.

Dave Ryan gave me crabs
MN Weird

What's up with the 'Dave Ryan gave me crabs' billboards?

Now here's something you don't see every day.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 11.37.23 AM
MN News

New details about SUV that fled fatal hit-and-run in Twin Cities

The vehicle was last seen at the Hwy. 10/61 exit from westbound I-94.

black lives matter swimmer duluth
MN News

Swim official tried to disqualify student in Black Lives Matter swimsuit

The local YMCA banned the official and has expressed its support for the swimmer.

Cloquet police
MN News

Cloquet woman charged in road rage hit-and-run

Police had said a parking dispute sparked the violent incident.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 11.14.03 AM
MN Sports

Sarah Fuller, who famously kicked for Vanderbilt, signs with MN Aurora

She will play goalkeeper for the new pre-pro women's soccer team.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, February 7

The test positivity rate is down to 16.7%, which is still very high but significantly down from the late-January peak of 23.7%.

Related

light rail
MN News

Charges: Man having seizure robbed on light rail train

A 28-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Dayne Sitladeen
MN News

Canadian rapper wanted for murder pleads guilty to possessing 67 guns in MN

Dayne Adrian Sitladeen pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

MN News

Man dies after falling between light rail cars in Minneapolis

It happened Saturday morning on the light rail platform near TCF Bank Stadium.

MN News

Light rail train hits pedestrian in St. Paul, delaying Green Line

It happened near the Dale Street Station.

prison, Rush City cell block
MN News

Minnesota man pleads guilty to supporting ISIS after joining on family trip

Abdelhamid Al-Madioum pleaded guilty to one count of providing support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

DAYTON CHARLES SAUKE
MN News

Man who threatened to kill police and politicians pleads guilty to firearms charge

Charles Sauke, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm in federal court.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Minneapolis man and woman plead guilty to armed carjacking last summer

As part of their pleas, the two also admitted to multiple other carjackings in the Twin Cities.

MN News

Car hits light rail in south Minneapolis

No passengers were seriously injured during the accident, which halted train service for 35 minutes, though one passenger complained of chest pains. The vehicle's driver was uninjured after driving under a gate arm and striking the side of the train.