Guilty: Man found with illegal gun after light rail train hit his car

A Maplewood man has pleaded guilty to a firearms charge after officials found an illegal gun in his car after it was hit by a light rail train.

Deandre Lenier Neal-Hill, 34, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon in U.S. District Court Friday.

On Oct. 12, Neal-Hill’s vehicle was hit by a Green Line train in St. Paul. His tire was flat and he had gotten stuck on the tracks, according to court documents.

Metro Transit Police officers found Neal-Hill unconscious in the driver's seat with the engine still running. They performed medical aid until paramedics arrived and he was taken to the hospital.

As officers were removing Neal-Hill from the vehicle, they found a handgun on the floor. It was loaded with one round in the chamber and several in the magazine.

The car also contained marijuana, methamphetamine and oxycodone pills.

Neal-Hill had prior felony convictions, including for drive-by shooting, assault and drug sale, making it illegal for him to possess a gun or ammunition.

