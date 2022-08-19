Skip to main content
Guilty plea: Ex-Mayo Clinic researcher tried to fly to Syria and fight for ISIS

Guilty plea: Ex-Mayo Clinic researcher tried to fly to Syria and fight for ISIS

Muhammad Masood, 30, pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

Sherburne County Jail

Muhammad Masood, 30, pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

A Rochester man who formerly worked at the Mayo Clinic has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide support for ISIS after he expressed allegiance for the terrorist organization and tried to fly to Syria to fight for them.

Muhammad Masood, 30, pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

Masood, a licensed doctor from Pakistan, was working as a research coordinator at the Mayo under a H-1B visa.

Between January and March of 2020, Masood made comments to others expressing his support for ISIS and his desire to travel to Syria to fight for the organization, according to court documents.

Masood also expressed the desire to commit a “lone wolf” terrorist attack in the U.S. 

He met in Bloomington someone he believed would help him connect with ISIS, but who it later emerged was a confidential informant 

In February of 2020, Masood bought a plane ticket from Chicago to Jordan, where he would then travel to Syria. But Jordan restricted travel amid the start of COVID-19 pandemic before Masood could go there.

Instead, Masood changed his plans and bought a ticket from the Twin Cities to Los Angeles. There, he would meet a person he believed could help him travel to Syria by cargo ship.

On March 19 of 2020, Masood traveled from Rochester to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. But upon arrival, he was arrested FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. 

Masood will be sentenced at a later date.

Next Up

Muhammad Masood
MN News

Guilty plea: Ex-Mayo Clinic researcher tried to fly to Syria and fight for ISIS

Muhammad Masood, 30, pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man says he was pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint by trio

The incident allegedly happened in Brooklyn Park early Friday morning.

Melissa Turtinen - MN State Fair 2021
MN Weather

Is the State Fair heatwave real, or an urban legend?

Sven Sundgaard checks the data behind the notion that the State Fair is Minnesota's 'last summer hurrah.'

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Investigation after inmate found dead in cell at Stillwater prison

Drug paraphernalia was found by officers inside the cell.

2 (3)
Sponsored Story

Focus is on family fitness at this year’s Twin Cities Marathon

Don’t miss out on the running, racing and all the fun things to do for the whole family

image
MN Weird

DNR addresses State Fair controversy: Is it the 'fish' or 'fishes' pond?

Grammar lesson on a stick.

Screen Shot 2022-08-18 at 2.29.47 PM
MN News

Family's tributes to mother killed by partner in St. Paul murder-suicide

The 30-year-old was killed by her partner, who then killed himself.

FatalEaganCrashSceneAug18
MN News

Eagan man killed after crashing into traffic signal

The 30-year-old crashed into a traffic light early Wednesday morning.

Melvin Carter
MN News

What's in Mayor Melvin Carter's budget proposal?

Here's what the St. Paul mayor is putting his focus on for the upcoming year.

WCCO building
MN News

Digital, streaming employees at WCCO-TV vote to unionize

The 15 employees will join on-air talent and producers as members of the SAG-AFTRA union.

unnamed-3
MN News

Police arrest man suspected of sexual assault, weapons threat in Eagan

The investigation prompted a SWAT response in an Eagan neighborhood on Tuesday.

psychic readings hopkins
MN News

Twin Cities 'psychic' pleads guilty to scamming pair out of $130K

She operated a psychic reading shop in Hopkins.

Related

prison, Rush City cell block
MN News

Minnesota man pleads guilty to supporting ISIS after joining on family trip

Abdelhamid Al-Madioum pleaded guilty to one count of providing support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

MN News

Twin Cities teen pleads guilty to trying to join Islamic State in Syria

MN News

Judge orders Minnesotan accused of trying to join ISIS to stay behind bars

the mayo clinic - edit
MN News

Group says Mayo should be 'severely punished' over research puppy's death

The puppy died two days after undergoing a procedure at a Mayo research facility.

Vice-President-Pence-and-Gov.-Walz-at-Mayo-Clinic-Round-table-discussion-16x9-1-1024x576
MN News

Mayo Clinic leaders outline testing, research during Pence visit

Vice President Mike Pence visited the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Tuesday.

MN News

10th Twin Cities man charged with supporting ISIS terror group

MN News

2 Minnesota men charged with attempting to aid terrorists in Syria

the mayo clinic - edit
MN News

Mayo pediatrician discusses severe parechovirus infections in infants

The common virus can be serious for infants.