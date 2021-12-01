Guilty plea from man who stockpiled guns, equipment to make bombs, drugs

Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Guilty plea from Minnesota man who stockpiled guns, equipment to make bombs, drugs
Prosecutors say he had multiple guns, items to make weapons and pipe bombs, and lab equipment to make drugs.
A Pequot Lakes man has pleaded guilty to weapons and drugs charges after the FBI recovered firearms, items to make guns and pipe bombs, as well as lab equipment to make drugs at his home and other properties in the Brainerd Lakes Area. 

Nicholas Ronald Wynn, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon, one count of possessing ammunition as a felon, and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Tuesday, the day before his trial was scheduled to begin, the U.S. Attorney's Office said

The charges

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, citing court documents, Wynn in the spring of 2019 bought large quantities of firearms parts and accessories, body armor and tactical gear, as well as chemicals and lab equipment used to manufacture narcotics, explosives, and guns. 

The FBI learned he was doing this, and on May 9, 2019, a team of law enforcement officials searched his home. There, they discovered: 

  • "Numerous" parts and tools that are used to build semiautomatic rifles and handguns
  • Firearms accessories
  • Multiple high-capacity magazines
  • Several boxes of ammunition
  • Bullet-proof vest
  • Ballistic plates
  • Bullet-proof helmet
  • Bullet-proof facemask
  • Packaging materials for selling drugs, recipes, and chemicals for manufacturing methamphetamine
  • More than 400 grams of meth and large amounts of cocaine

After Wynn, who has multiple prior convictions in Crow Wing County, was taken into custody, he admitted he had multiple guns and ammunition at a storage unit in Brainerd. FBI agents searched the facility and found five guns, including semiautomatic handguns and an assault rifle, as well as multiple boxes and magazines of ammunition. 

Wynn also had a rental property in Brainerd occupied by renters, who told investigators they didn't have access to the garage but Wynn would go there multiple times per week, typically in the middle of the night. They'd also spotted him loading and unloading boxes to and from his truck to the garage. 

In the garage, the FBI found two segments of PVC pipe that were capped on both ends "in a manner used to make pipe bombs."

Wynn's sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled. 

