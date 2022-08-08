Gun found on WCCO-TV rooftop after homicide in Minneapolis

A gun was found on the WCCO-TV rooftop shortly after a man was fatally shot inside an apartment building adjacent to the the Twin Cities station.

Minneapolis police say people inside the apartment building at the Artistry on 10th Apartments at 95 10th St. S. reported hearing gunfire at about 7:45 p.m., with officers arriving to find a man in his 30s lying inside his apartment and suffering from "at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot."

The man was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center and pronounced dead.

"There were reports of a gun being thrown onto the roof of the WCCO building. That gun was recovered by officers," Minneapolis police said.

WCCO-TV reporters tweeted photos and video of the gun lying on the rooftop, with investigative reporter Jonah Kaplan saying the gun appeared "to have blood on the pistol’s slide."

Reporters documented seeing police on a balcony overlooking the WCCO-TV rooftop.

One person was arrested after the shooting, but police haven't said what may have led to the fatal gunfire.

The Artistry on 10th building opened in 2019, and has more than 300 units across 16 stories, which per Realtor.com rent for between $1,000 and $3,800-a-month.

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.