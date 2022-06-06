Skip to main content
Gunfire near St. Cloud basketball court leaves 2 men injured

Gunfire near St. Cloud basketball court leaves 2 men injured

Two people arrived at the hospital to treat injuries in the incident.

PaulBR75, Pixabay

Two people arrived at the hospital to treat injuries in the incident.

Police in St. Cloud are investigating a shooting that injured two men at a park on Sunday.

Officers say the incident happened around 5:05 p.m. in the area of Haws Park in the 800 block of 13th Street South. Officers noted "numerous vehicles and people leaving the park" when they arrived.

Investigators say that a fight between several people broke out near the basketball court, which ultimately turned into gunfire.

Although no injured people were found at the park, two men later turned up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old was shot in the buttocks, while a 28-year-old man was treated for a minor grazing wound to his arm.

Police don't believe this was a random incident. No arrests were made as of Monday. 

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers online, or at 1-800-255-1301.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Basketball court
MN News

Gunfire near St. Cloud basketball court leaves 2 men injured

Two people arrived at the hospital to treat injuries in the incident.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

Father thrown from boat on Minnesota lake, son pulls him to safety

The man suffered a serious injury to his hand during the incident.

Tou Thao & J Alexander Kueng
MN News

George Floyd: State trial for Thao, Kueng delayed to next year

The trial for the ex-cops who are charged in connection to George Floyd's death will start in January 2023.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Boy, 3, in life-threatening but stable condition after Minneapolis shooting

Police are still investigating how the boy was shot.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 9.14.06 AM
MN News

Woman arrested over man's killing in St. Paul

The 49-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 7.02.21 AM
MN News

Appeal to find missing U of M student from Prior Lake

He hasn't been seen or heard from since June 1.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 6.27.51 AM
MN News

Fatal crash closes Hwy. 65 in Blaine

There's no estimate at this point as to when the highway will reopen.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 11.08.47 AM
MN News

7-year-old skateboarder injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

The incident happened Friday evening at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man hospitalized after shooting in Becker County

The victim's condition is currently unknown.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 9.14.06 AM
MN News

Three killed in separate shootings in Minneapolis, St. Paul

The shootings bring Minneapolis' homicide total so far this year to 38, while St. Paul's total is now 18.

Pixabay - gray squirrel
MN Weird

Squirrel causes 4,000 Prior Lake households to lose power Sunday

The power outage lasted just over an hour.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 8.50.35 AM
MN Food & Drink

Sandwich chain exits Edina, burger joint moving in

The team behind Burger Press says it will open June 10.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

St. Cloud man fires shot at police in hours-long standoff, surrenders

Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, 37, was arrested just before 4 p.m. Tuesday after he surrendered.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 4.45.15 PM
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud meth dealer had numerous weapons. body armor

Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, 38, faces 12 felony-level charges.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 11.08.47 AM
MN News

7-year-old skateboarder injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

The incident happened Friday evening at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South.

Paul Ervin Coleman.
MN News

Charges: Men caught on video moments before St. Cloud murder

Paul Ervin Coleman (pictured) and Alphonso Dale Cotto were arrested in the last week.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 4.47.49 PM
MN News

St. Joseph man dies in motorcycle crash

The 27-year-old motorcyclist struck a curb, causing him to lose control before he crashed.

police lights
MN News

St. Cloud mother arrested after 3-month-old baby found dead

Officers discovered the baby during a welfare check Sunday.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Fight between roommates leaves one shot in St. Cloud

The 32-year-old who was shot is being held for threats of violence.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the head in St. Cloud

Investigators believe the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.