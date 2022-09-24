Gunfire outside stadium halts Richfield/Kennedy football game

Gunfire outside the Richfield High School football stadium during a game between the Richfield Spartans and the Kennedy Eagles of Bloomington Friday evening left two people injured.

Bring Me The News can confirm that the game was called in the 4th quarter as police responded to the scene. The game was being live-streamed on YouTube when the chaos happened.

According to Richfield police, the shots were reported at about 8:45 p.m. it happened shortly after a school staffer informed an on-site police officer that "school officials had turned away a number of individuals from game entry [who] appeared to be waiting for the game to end."

That group was allegedly gathered northeast of the football field.

As the on-site officer was en route to the group, the officer hear two gunshots before people fled from the scene.

Two people were shot, including a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man. The younger of the two was taken to a local hospital. Police say both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has not yet been identified, according to police.

Bring Me The News had a reporter at the scene, where there was police tape near the tennis courts at the north end of the stadium, and dozens of police vehicles at the scene.

Bring Me The News

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.