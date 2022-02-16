Skip to main content
Gunman opens fire on another car in front of St. Anthony City Hall

Two vehicles had been speeding down the road, one following the other, just before the shooting.

A gunman in a blue sedan opened fire on an occupied silver sedan on the road in front of St. Anthony City Hall Monday afternoon.

The city's police department said the two vehicles had been speeding southbound down Silver Lake Road shortly before 4 p.m., with the driver of the blue sedan tailing the silver sedan. At the 3400 block, the silver sedan's driver went into the left-hand turn lane.

The blue sedan pulled up alongside it, police said. Someone inside the blue sedan then fired three gunshots toward the silver vehicle.

The driver of the blue sedan sped off, continuing southbound. Witnesses said two or three people were inside that vehicle.

Officers arrived on the scene — which is in front of St. Anthony City Hall and just a stone's throw from the middle and high schools — and found three bullet casings in the roadway. The sliver sedan may have pulled into Central Park, but was gone by the time police arrived, the department said.

Neither vehicle has been located. 

Police spoke with residents and passersby and nobody reported being injured in the shooting. It's unknown if anyone in the silver sedan was hurt.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the St. Anthony Police Department at 612-782-3350 or Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

