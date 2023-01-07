Guns, cash, and drugs seized in major Twin Cities police operation

An investigation into a suspect linked with drug trafficking in the Twin Cities led to the seizure of 31 guns, more than $80,000 in cash, and bags of drugs.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says its detectives, along with agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, conducted multiple search warrants Thursday, which resulted in the suspect's arrest.

Through a series of search warrants, law enforcement seized 31 illegally obtained guns, around 1,270 grams of MDMA, around 1,155 grams of cocaine, and $86,988 in cash.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated controlled substance with a firearm in both Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

Police from Minneapolis and St. Paul assisted the sheriff’s office and BCA in conducting the search warrants.