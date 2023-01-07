Skip to main content
Guns, cash, and drugs seized in major Twin Cities police operation

Guns, cash, and drugs seized in major Twin Cities police operation

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension conducted multiple search warrants Thursday as part of the investigation.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension conducted multiple search warrants Thursday as part of the investigation.

An investigation into a suspect linked with drug trafficking in the Twin Cities led to the seizure of 31 guns, more than $80,000 in cash, and bags of drugs.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says its detectives, along with agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, conducted multiple search warrants Thursday, which resulted in the suspect's arrest.

Through a series of search warrants, law enforcement seized 31 illegally obtained guns, around 1,270 grams of MDMA, around 1,155 grams of cocaine, and $86,988 in cash.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated controlled substance with a firearm in both Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

Police from Minneapolis and St. Paul assisted the sheriff’s office and BCA in conducting the search warrants. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 7.37.03 AM
MN Music and Radio

Steve Gorman joins KQ Morning Show after Tom Barnard's departure

The Black Crowes former drummer will continue to host his evening rock show on the station.

fire
MN News

Woman, 2 boys hospitalized after house fire in central Minnesota

A deputy was also treated for smoke inhalation following the fire.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile crash

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on the Bearskin snowmobile trail.

Screen Shot 2023-01-07 at 9.50.27 AM
MN News

Guns, cash, and drugs seized in major Twin Cities police operation

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension conducted multiple search warrants Thursday as part of the investigation.

Ice in hole
MN News

Officials urge caution after truck falls through frozen lake

A driver fell through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay in Cass County Friday morning.

Minnesota Lottery
MN Lifestyle

Three $1 million lottery tickets remain unclaimed in Minnesota

One is from last July.

Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 3.47.16 PM
MN Food & Drink

The Freight House in Stillwater to begin twice-weekly ticketed concerts

There's a new music series in downtown Stillwater.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police provide more details of incident leading to U of M safety alert; 6 arrested

One suspect remains at-large.

police lights
MN News

Suspects in custody after police pursuit prompts U of M safety alert

A police pursuit carried into campus Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 3.44.22 PM (2)
MN News

Hwy. 62 westbound closing in Edina this weekend to repair damaged bridge

The bridge was hit by a truck in August and another in January.

PortGreenman
MN News

Voting rights bill proposed by Minnesota DFL 2 years after Capitol attack

In all, 35 DFL legislators have co-signed the bill introduced on Friday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 2.25.47 PM
MN Food & Drink

Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant closes after 32 years at Eden Prairie Center

A staple of the Eden Prairie Center says goodbye.

Related

police lights
MN News

22 pounds of drugs, $29,000 cash seized in drug bust

A task force from west-central Minnesota raided 2 Twin Cities area homes.

Screen Shot 2021-08-07 at 9.14.55 AM
MN News

Police investigating after George Floyd mural in St. Paul vandalized with racial slurs

The St. Paul Police Department has opened a hate crime investigation into the incident.

police lights
MN News

Meth, handgun and $34K in cash seized in drugs raid

Two people were arrested and two children were placed with family service.

Drugs eagan
MN News

Eagan police seize drugs, cash and loaded gun at hotel

A woman was arrested for drug offenses.

st. paul shooting - oct. 30
MN News

Man injured as his gun goes off during pat-down search from St. Paul police

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern MN meth operation

Fourteen drug-related arrests have also been made as part of the investigation.

Screen Shot 2019-10-28 at 4.05.40 PM
MN News

Drug task force seizes $200K-worth of heroin across Twin Cities

The huge haul followed six-month investigation.

Drug arrest
MN News

Over 500 fentanyl pills, $20,000 cash seized in Moorhead bust

Police say an infant was inside the home where the pills, cash and handgun were found.