Guns found, 2 youths arrested after crashing car in McDonald's parking lot

Police said they found multiple guns inside the vehicle.

Two children were arrested after they crashed a car into parked vehicles outside a McDonald's Sunday, with "multiple guns" found in the car after the crash.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the crash was reported at 2:19 p.m. in the parking lot of the McDonald's at 45th Avenue N. and Lyndale Avenue N.

One of the juvenile suspects was arrested after a brief foot chase with officers. The pair were taken into the juvenile detention center. 

Multiple reports state the crashed car was used in a robbery earlier in the day and that a third person – who remains at large – was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. 

KARE 11 reports an officer was inside of the McDonald's at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

