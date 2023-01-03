Guns pulled during fight between groups at Burlington store in Blaine

Three people were arrested after a fight between two groups saw guns pulled out at the Burlington Coat Factory in Blaine on Monday.

Police were called at 4:15 p.m. to the Northtown Mall in Blaine, with a staff member reporting a "fight involving several people with potential guns involved."

Blaine police says one of its "designated retail officers" then managed to "intervene and take control of the incident quickly."

It emerged that an argument broke out among two separate groups of adults near the checkout line, which then turned physical. At one point two of the men in the same group pulled out handguns, but did not fire.

The pair who pulled their weapons both have valid permits to carry. They are being questioned along with a third person involved.

Blaine PD says that the mall stayed open during the incident, and "due to the rapid response" by officers, "there was never a need to lockdown or evacuate the mall."

The incident remains under investigation.