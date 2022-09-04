Gunshot at State Fair happened with 'dozens' of police within 15-20 feet

More details have been released by police regarding the incident that sparked panic and forced the early closure of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night.

No arrests have been made after one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, with Gov. Tim Walz calling for "harsh consequences" when the shooter is apprehended.

In a Sunday morning press conference, State Fair police said that "disturbances including fights and large groups of youths" running through the Midway area was noticed at around 9 p.m., prompting an enhanced police presence.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a single shot was fired, which State Fair police chief Ron Knafla says happened while "dozens" of law enforcement members were within 15-20 feet of the shooter.

Knafla, who called the incident "disgusting," said this single shot "created chaos." Footage from the KSTP Fair Cam showed people fleeing the intersection of Liggitt and Carnes at 10:06 p.m.

But one fair-goer who contacted Bring Me The News says he was near Cafe Caribe around this time, and claims that the noise that sparked panic came from a piece of equipment used by a police officer at the scene, which caused a loud "pop."

While the shooter hasn't been caught, Knafla says the victim was the target of the shooting, and not a bystander.

As well as calling for stiff punishment for the perpetrator – and anyone convicted of a gun crime in Minnesota – Walz once again re-iterated his stance that more needs to be done to tackle the gun epidemic in Minnesota and the wider country.

"Why do these kids have guns? Why do they have guns?" Walz said. "I would just implore the judicial branch and prosecutors. If you commit a gun crime in Minnesota, it needs to very clear that there are consequences that are harsh.

"The idea that we would have young people carrying guns and not be deterred one bit that there were innocent people around and that they could see dozens of police ... we have to acknowledge that the way we're going to have to get at this on the front then, that those that are willing to do this are going to pay a heavy price for it, and we as a society have to have a conversation about what are the things we can do to keep firearms out of their hands."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.