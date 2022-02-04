Gusty winds causing whiteout conditions in greater MN

Gusty northwest winds and the light snow that fell Friday morning could lead to "brief whiteout conditions" in parts of southern Minnesota.

According to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service, blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility are expected through the mid-afternoon in and around Alexandria, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Granite Falls, Olivia, New Ulm, Le Sueur, Mankato, Owatonna, Fairmont, and Albert Lea.

