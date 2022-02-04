Skip to main content
Gusty winds causing whiteout conditions Friday in greater Minnesota

Gusty winds causing whiteout conditions Friday in greater Minnesota

Winds are expected to diminish later Friday afternoon.

MnDOT

Winds are expected to diminish later Friday afternoon.

Gusty northwest winds and the light snow that fell Friday morning could lead to "brief whiteout conditions" in parts of southern Minnesota. 

According to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service, blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility are expected through the mid-afternoon in and around Alexandria, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Granite Falls, Olivia, New Ulm, Le Sueur, Mankato, Owatonna, Fairmont, and Albert Lea. 

More from the special weather statement: 

"Gusty northwest winds combined with light snow from early this morning is resulting in areas of blowing snow. Visibilities less than a mile are being reported in several places, and brief whiteout conditions are possible. The blowing snow should begin to improve this afternoon as winds slowly diminish.

"If traveling through early this afternoon, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility and slick conditions."

Next Up

blowing snow
MN News

Gusty winds causing whiteout conditions in greater MN

Winds are expected to diminish later Friday afternoon.

Daniel Santulli
MN News

MN native 'unresponsive' after alleged hazing; family sues frat

He had a blood-alcohol content of 0.468 after being pressured to drink a bottle of vodka, the lawsuit says.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Kevin O'Connell has never called plays. Is that a problem?

There don't appear to be many concerns about O'Connell's ability to transition as a head coach and play-caller.

Flickr - Sun Country airplane Nevada - Tomas Del Coro
MN News

FAA: Landing gear 'collapsed' on Sun Country flight from Vegas to MSP

The plane reportedly made a "hard landing" upon returning to the Vegas airport.

marijuana
MN News

2 arrested, 383 pounds of marijuana seized from Minnetonka home

Authorities raided the home, seizing large amounts of drugs and $26,000 in cash.

bullet hole
MN News

2 bystanders reportedly injured in shootout outside Fridley sports bar

A source says an off-duty security guard returned fire after the first shots were fired.

jason slattum
MN News

Hastings man sentenced to 9 years in prison for woman's overdose death

He sold the woman drugs containing fentanyl in 2020.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 8.39.09 PM
MN News

Amir Locke: MPD chief, Frey scrutinized at tense press conference

The mayor and police chief walked out of the press conference.

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves erupt in 3rd quarter to run away from Pistons

Minnesota picked up its 11th win in its past 16 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns selected as 2022 All-Star Reserve

Towns will make his first appearance since 2019.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 7.01.05 PM
MN News

Minneapolis releases bodycam video showing officer shoot, kill Amir Locke

The 22-year-old was killed during a morning raid at a downtown apartment building.

3400 colfax south minneapolis gsv pro
MN News

Charges: Man attempted to carjack woman, bit officer's leg

It happened outside of an apartment building in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

Related

bad roads, blizzard
MN News

No travel advised: High winds, whiteout conditions in NW MN

Zero visibility in parts of greater Minnesota Tuesday night.

overturned semi truck
MN News

Winter storm creates whiteout conditions, closing roads and causing crashes

Roads in southwestern Minnesota were closed early Friday, while slippery conditions elsewhere in the state led to crashes and spinouts.

MN News

Live updates: No travel advised, whiteout conditions reach Twin Cities

The heavy snow and high winds are headed for the metro.

Screen Shot 2020-01-17 at 9.00.39 AM
MN News

Blowing snow already causing problems before the blizzard

Fierce winds have made travel rough in parts of western Minnesota Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2019-02-23 at 8.55.57 PM
MN News

Whiteout conditions close I-90, I-35 in southern Minnesota

A 90-mile stretch of I-90 remains closed because of the ongoing blizzard.

mndot snow
MN News

High winds, blowing snow create dangerous conditions on MN roads

High winds are blowing newly fallen snow around, reducing visibility on the roadways.

crash, semi
MN News

Whiteout conditions, drifting cause road closures near Twin Cities

No-travel advisories and closures are plaguing Minnesota roads.

Big Ole, Alexandria
MN Weather

Snowy, cold Saturday with wind chills in the 20s in MN

Accumulations are expected in the northern half of Minnesota.