Skip to main content
Hamline University at the center of far-reaching debate over academic freedom

Hamline University at the center of far-reaching debate over academic freedom

The private institute in St. Paul continues making headlines around the globe.

Courtesy of Google Streetview.

The private institute in St. Paul continues making headlines around the globe.

A controversy at Hamline University has sparked a global debate over free speech, academic freedom, and what’s considered Islamophobic.

The debate surrounds the response of university officials after a student in a global art history course complained about being shown a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad.

Following the student’s complaint, school officials decided not to ask then adjunct professor Dr. Erika López Prater back for another semester, the New York Times reported

López Prater included advanced notice about the image in the course syllabus and again warned students before displaying the 14-century painting during an online class, according to the NYT. No students reached out to López Prater to voice concerns. 

The course syllabus, reviewed by MPR News, stated the course would introduce students to several religious traditions and the visual cultures they've produced historically, which would including showing depictions of holy figures, including the Prophet Muhammad. 

"If you have any questions or concerns about either missing class for a religious observance or the visual content that will be presented, please do not hesitate to contact me," the course syllabus stated. 

Hamline student Aram Wedatalla said she was shocked by the professor's decision to show the image, which Wedatalla claims disrespected her and her religion. 

“I was extremely hurt and disappointed by the actions of the professor and I couldn’t bring myself to return to that class ever again,” Wedatalla said at a press conference Wednesday hosted at the Minneapolis headquarters of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN),

Wedatalla, a senior, is the president of the university’s Muslim Student Association.

"I’m 23 years old, I’ve never seen a picture of a prophet — never in my whole life” she said through tears. "It hurts, it breaks my heart to stand here to tell people and beg people to understand me. To feel what I feel."

CAIR-MN executive director Jaylani Hussein said such images are widely considered sacrilegious and hate speech within the Muslim community.

"It’s not only hateful and forbidden, but it also goes to attack the core beliefs of our faith," he said during Wednesday's press conference. 

In an interview with MPR News, López Prater said she didn't mean to offend anyone and she felt it was important to include art that represents Islam. 

“You can’t erase history and I think it is actually important that we teach and demonstrate the internal diversity within the history of Islam which is a very, in my opinion, underrepresented and misunderstood religion,” she told MPR News, adding she plans to teach at Macalester College in the spring. 

While CAIR-MN has commended Hamline leadership for their handling of the incident, many academics and others have condemned the actions of university leadership on the basis of academic freedom. 

In a commentary for the Minnesota Reformer, Metro State University professor Doug Rossinow compared the actions of Hamline leadership to the conservative influence over education in Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis. 

On academic freedom, he writes: "It won’t be defended, at least not successfully, in selective fashion."

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 12.25.21 PM
MN News

Hamline University at the center of far-reaching debate over academic freedom

The private institute in St. Paul continues making headlines around the globe.

VanHalbeckMugSCJ
MN News

Former care assistant pleads guilty to sexual assault of 11-year-old in Sartell

The man was working as the victim's brother's personal care assistant in 2016.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Lawsuit: Minneapolis woman says 2 MPD officers caused brain injury

The incident happened during the protests for Winston Smith in 2021.

Hazmat
MN News

Hazmat response to apartment building after worker reported dizziness, nausea

The building was cleared, with no hazardous materials found.

snow
MN Weather

Rain to snow Monday; where will bigger winter storm track next week?

Monday looks wet in the form of rain. Will the bigger system track too far south to impact Minnesota?

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 12.27.01 PM
MN News

Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers

The suspects were arrested after their vehicle became stuck in a snowbank.

unnamed
MN Property

Developer for Hamm's Brewery revamp in St. Paul officially approved

JB Vang Partners Inc. has proposed housing, commercial space and more for the area.

Ghosts S2 Ep1
TV, Movies and The Arts

Are people from Duluth two-faced? This CBS comedy thinks so

A couple from Duluth are featured on the season two premiere of the CBS show "Ghosts."

Arezzo Ristorante
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Arezzo Ristorante closing; says landlord 'refuses to renew lease'

The restaurant has been operating on the Minneapolis/Edina border since 2001.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 5.06.31 PM
MN News

Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run

The collision happened Thursday morning in south Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 4.22.20 PM
MN News

FBI investigating second south metro armed bank robbery Thursday

Two robberies happened hours apart in Apple Valley and Lakeville.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Man dies after being found shot in Minneapolis homeless encampment

A homicide investigation has been launched.

Related

Hamline University - 1537 Hewitt Ave, St Paul, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Hamline University requiring COVID vaccine for upcoming school year

The president, citing a goal of returning to normal, called the mandate "necessary."

MN News

Alan Page awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

The Viking great and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice was among seven honored at the White House on Friday.

MN News

Hamline University appoints its 20th president

University of minnesota sign
MN News

University of Minnesota reaches settlement after professor sexually harassed student

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigated the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-01-11 at 6.19.36 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood

It's the second homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.

University of St. Thomas
MN News

University of St. Thomas to reopen campus June 15

The school will aim to fully reopen by Aug. 15.

University of St. Thomas
MN News

Building evacuated after bomb threat at University of St. Thomas

The JRC has been evacuated.

Itayvia Lloyd
MN News

Charges: In fit of rage, mother threw son with autism over 4th-floor balcony

The 33-year-old St. Paul woman is charged with second-degree attempted murder.