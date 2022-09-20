Harley rider killed in collision with truck on I-35W

A motorcyclist was killed on I-35W in Minneapolis when he was in a collision with a commercial truck early Tuesday morning.

Larry Dean Lewis, 60, of Minneapolis, was killed in the crash at 12:39 a.m. on northbound I-35W at 28th Street, south of downtown.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, Lewis' Harley Davidson was in a collision with a Ford F750 as both traveled north.

Lewis was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center and was pronounced dead. Lewis was noted to not be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck, identified as a 48-year-old man from Des Moines, Iowa, was not injured.

According to the crash report, alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

The circumstances of how the two vehicles collided have not been determined. The State Patrol is investigating.