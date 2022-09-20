Harley rider killed in collision with truck on I-35W

Skip to main content
Harley rider killed in collision with commercial truck on I-35W

Harley rider killed in collision with commercial truck on I-35W

The 60-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pixabay

The 60-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A motorcyclist was killed on I-35W in Minneapolis when he was in a collision with a commercial truck early Tuesday morning.

Larry Dean Lewis, 60, of Minneapolis, was killed in the crash at 12:39 a.m. on northbound I-35W at 28th Street, south of downtown.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, Lewis' Harley Davidson was in a collision with a Ford F750 as both traveled north.

Lewis was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center and was pronounced dead. Lewis was noted to not be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck, identified as a 48-year-old man from Des Moines, Iowa, was not injured.

According to the crash report, alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

The circumstances of how the two vehicles collided have not been determined. The State Patrol is investigating.

Next Up

Brooklyn Center police
MN News

Pedestrian killed in Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

The suspect vehicle has been impounded, but the driver has not been located.

RamseyCoManWanted
MN News

Police release images of Arden Hills carjacking, kidnapping suspect

The sheriff's office said the man is also accused of robbing a woman.

Feeding Our Future announcement
MN News

Feds charge 47 in $250M Feeding Our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced dozens of indictments on Tuesday.

Petite Leon
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis restaurant makes New York Times Top 50 list

The south Minneapolis restaurant opened in October 2020.

Devin Weiland
MN News

Jury convicts man who shot Albert Lea cop, neighbors during standoff

A jury convicted Devin Weiland on all six counts.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 8.43.05 AM
Minnesota Life

Watch: Trail camera captures moose family on a stroll

Take a look at this moose mama and her adorable twins.

John H Stevens House
MN News

Another fire at Minneapolis' historic John H. Stevens House Museum

A fire was first reported at the historic site in late August.

motorcycle
MN News

Harley rider killed in collision with truck on I-35W

The 60-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 7.12.38 AM
MN News

Minnetonka HS alum killed by drunk driver in Indiana

The suspected drunk driver was traveling at high speeds.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 6.37.15 AM
MN News

Hwy. 12 closed after semi crash near Maple Plain

Traffic is being diverted.

image
MN News

Bloomington makes it illegal to possess a detached catalytic converter

Bloomington is taking a new approach to the nationwide rise in catalytic converter thefts.

bmw-g1a1c50760_1280
MN News

Charges: Richfield man broke into BMW dealership, went for a 'joyride'

Employees discovered a smashed window Friday morning.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck and trailer

The 31-year-old crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck's trailer near St. Stephen, Minnesota on Friday.

FatalEaganCrashSceneAug18
MN News

Eagan man killed after crashing into traffic signal

The 30-year-old crashed into a traffic light early Wednesday morning.

35w crash (1)
MN News

Plymouth man killed in crash that temporarily closed I-35W at I-494

The 42-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

MN News

Harley rider dies in collision with horse in southern Minnesota

It happened east of Prosper in far southeast Minnesota.

MN News

Harley rider dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Maplewood

The crash happened on Hwy. 61 near County Road B.

MN News

Harley Davidson rider killed in crash near Shakopee

The crash happened on Hwy. 169.

Screen Shot 2021-06-29 at 8.41.45 PM
MN News

Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-494 identified as Richfield father of 3

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

motorcycle
MN News

Couple killed in freak motorcycle crash involving tractor

The crash happened about 40 miles southwest of Eden Prairie.