Hastings man charged for driving drunk with 2-year-old in vehicle

Matthew Quade's BAC was almost five times over the legal limit when police pulled him over last week.

A Hastings man has been charged for allegedly driving while heavily intoxicated with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle.

Court records show that 35-year-old Matthew R. Quade faces two counts of second-degree drunken driving and one count of child endangerment. Quade was pulled over in Cottage Grove Wednesday and arrested. He has since posted bond and is due back in court on July 13.

According to the criminal complaint, officers pulled Quade over near the Highway 61 off-ramp and South 80th Street after he "failed to maintain" his lane, "followed vehicles too closely, nearly rear-ended other vehicles," and didn't yield to police emergency lights. 

Once police pulled over Quade, they noted he had "a strong alcohol odor" and was slurring his words with "glossy, watery eyes." 

After failing the sobriety tests officers conducted, Quade consented to a breath test, to which he registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.38 —nearly five times the legal limit.

Inside the vehicle, police found a 2-year-old child. In addition, three bottles of vodka were also discovered.

Quade has a prior DWI conviction in 2005, according to Minnesota court records.

